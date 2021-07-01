PITTSFIELD — After hearing the big picture — why an old Pittsfield intersection near Berkshire Medical Center needs an entirely new look — residents had one common question this week.
What’s the little picture?
In public comments Wednesday, they stepped to a microphone and peppered officials handling a $5.2 million project with questions about how intersection changes, led by a new roundabout joining First and North streets, Stoddard Avenue and BMC’s main entrance, will affect them, block by block.
No one at the session, held in the basement auditorium of the Berkshire Athenaeum, challenged the need for the work — or spoke against the use of a roundabout. But as one resident pointed out in an interview, people in the affected neighborhoods may feel differently when they are contacted in the months ahead about possible rights-of-way and land-takings.
"I don't know how much property's being taken," said Joseph Koprek, who lives on Lenox Avenue.
About two dozen people attended, many lingering after the meeting to inspect large displays that used aerial photos to spell out just how the proposed work, four-fifths of the cost to be covered by the federal government, will affect their streets, down to the yard and driveway level.
Stephen J. Savaria, the senior project manager for Fuss & O’Neill Inc., presented the nuts and bolts of the design. The company is handling the project for the city of Pittsfield, which is a partner to the state Department of Transportation.
Savaria called up images of the proposed intersection remedies. The roundabout, he said, will slow traffic, reduce crashes overall and render those that occur less severe.
“That’s to resolve all the conflicts at that five-legged intersection,” he said.
Ultimately, the DOT will decide how the work is handled.
Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner of public utilities, sat at a head table, chiming in on issues specific to the city.
“This project promises to serve as a gateway to Pittsfield’s downtown,” he said.
Practicalities top of mind
For the family that owns the Dwyer-Wellington Family Funeral Home, the issue was how hearses — and a following train of vehicles — will be able to leave its 776 North St. business and go south to services after a new roundabout sits yards from one of its driveways.
For Wendy Nickerson, who lives at 324 First St., a similar concern about access brought her out on a rainy night. “How will that affect my home and my property and my ability to get in and out of my driveway?” she asked, after walking gingerly to the microphone and finding it pointed well over her head.
For Randy Porter, who owns property near First and Burbank streets, a few blocks south of the planned roundabout, the hearing offered an opportunity to declare that safety problems at that intersection, a place home to “constant accidents,” also need attention.
Porter wasn’t alone in voicing concerns about risks people take driving, walking or bicycling through the occasionally congested area that includes North, First and Tyler streets.
Deborah A. Dwyer, representing the family that owns Pittsfield’s oldest funeral home, acknowledged that help is needed.
“I’m a little confused, but I know anything is going to be better than what’s there now,” she said. Dwyer singled out the little stub of street that curves off the top of North Street and runs a few feet to a stop sign at First Street and Stoddard Avenue as particularly hazardous.
“I can’t tell you the number of times that we’ve called 911. ... That little pass-through has been so dangerous since it was put in,” she said.
Michele M. Lydon, a Pittsfield resident who formerly worked for BMC, said that she and her co-workers used to call Charles Street, a block north of the proposed roundabout, “Death Street” because of threats to pedestrians.
“You take your life in your hands when you are crossing,” she said. “There are no crosswalks or signals, or even an indication that you are near a hospital.”
Koprek, a longtime resident of the neighborhood, told the hearing that he, too, sees Charles Street as hazardous. The street is “in his backyard” from his home on Lenox Avenue, he said. “On Charles Street in the evening, people fly up there.”
In an interview after the hearing, Peter White, an at-large city councilor, said it can take time for the scale and shape of projects to sink in.
“Any time you change something, it’s going to upset people before they understand it,” he said. White supports the plan. “I think this is going to be a huge safety improvement. This is an overdue project.”
Savaria, the Fuss & O’Neill manager, said people will likely have more chances to be briefed on the work. All designs are expected to be ready by June 27, 2022. The actual work is scheduled for fiscal year 2023, which starts July 1, 2022.