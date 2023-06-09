An ethical will can be a powerful tool to pass on wisdom. Congregation Knesset Israel is offering lessons on how to create one

PITTSFIELD — When the biblical patriarch Jacob was on his deathbed, he addresses each of his sons, conveying what might be considered a fairly harsh rebuke.
"Come together that I may tell you what is to befall you in days to come," he tells them.
Jacob's prophesy to his descendants is considered the earliest example of what is now known as ethical will.
The concept has evolved over the centuries — generally softening although not always — into a letter offering blessing, advice and wisdom typically imparted from parent to child or grandchild and usually after death.
Today, the tradition is expanding beyond the boundaries of Judaism to people of all faiths or no faith at all.
To help, Rabbi Pamela Wax, interim director of adult education at Congregation Knesset Israel, is offering a free, three-week workshop beginning Monday. She’ll offer prompts and will advise people on their drafts.
Bereft following the death of her mother in 1989, who didn’t leave an ethical will, Wax later bought her father a book of ethical wills that included a how-to section on writing them. Days before she could deliver the book in 1991, her father died suddenly.
Wax later realized that she understood the ethical values her parents would have imparted in such a document.
“Nonetheless, I think there is something pretty remarkable about this tradition of making the effort for your children, your grandchildren, whoever it is that you’re writing your ethical will for,” Wax told The Eagle.
She ran a Jewish spiritual healing center for 19 years at Westchester Jewish Community Services in White Plains, N.Y., from 2003 until 2022. In that period, she helped more than 100 people draft ethical wills.
“It was a big part of my mission,” she said, “[to run workshops] with the hopes that it would catch on more broadly in the Jewish community.”
Wax makes a distinction between memoir, letter and ethical will. While ethical wills may contain some of the elements of a letter or memoir, they are focused on values.
The prospect of writing one can be challenging. Wax sometimes advises people to include the difficult parts of their family story.
While ethical wills are often personal, Wax said the best examples contain a universal message and convey humility, one of Judaism’s key virtues.
Gluckel of Hameln began writing her famous ethical will to her children in 1691 after the death of her husband.
Wax points to three modern examples.
Sam Levenson’s 1976 "Ethical Will and Testament to His Grandchildren and to Children Everywhere" is particularly poetic and short.
“I leave you not everything I never had, but everything I had in my lifetime: a good family, respect for learning, compassion for my fellow man, and some four-letter words for all occasions: words like help, give, care, feel, and love,” he wrote.
Yiddish short story writer Solomon Rabinowitz, who published under the name Sholom Aleichem, wrote one that demonstrated humility. It was published in The New York Times after his death in 1916.
“Wherever I may die, let me be buried not among the rich and famous, but among plain Jewish people, the workers, the common folk, so that my tombstone may honor the simple graves around me, and the simple graves honor mine, even as the plain people honored their folk writer in his lifetime,” he wrote in part.
Barack Obama wrote a letter to his daughters, Sasha and Malia, when he was elected president that was published in Parade Magazine. While his wasn’t technically an ethical will, Wax said it contains elements of one, including universality.
“I realized that my own life wouldn't count for much unless I was able to ensure that you had every opportunity for happiness and fulfillment in yours,” Obama wrote in part. “In the end, girls, that's why I ran for President: because of what I want for you and for every child in this nation.”
Not everyone waits until their death to deliver their ethical wills, and in some cases, it makes sense not to, Wax said.
In Judaism there is a tradition of contemplating mortality prior to the High Holy Days. Updating an ethical will can be part of that practice. Wax knows a rabbi who writes a new one each year for his children, and he delivers it as his Yom Kippur sermon.
At the workshop, “I'll be talking about it as a Jewish practice, but it doesn't mean other people won't get something out of it,” she said. “Anybody’s welcome to join.”