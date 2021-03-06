The Western Mass Rail Coalition has identified “priority” legislation that it says could help Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden counties.
The bills would provide “key stepping stones that will help western Mass achieve the broader goal of connecting people of all means and ability to jobs, services, and opportunity through multiple modes of travel,” the coalition wrote in a Wednesday communication addressed to state lawmakers representing Western Massachusetts.
A proposal from state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, would ask the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to study the possible economic and environmental benefits of providing year-round passenger rail service between Pittsfield and New York along a state-owned section of the Housatonic line. That line is separate from the Berkshire Flyer, which was set to begin a pilot for Pittsfield-to-New York passenger rail in 2020 before legal concerns delayed its debut.
Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow, proposed a bill to require MassDOT to “establish fast, frequent, and reliable passenger rail service between Pittsfield and Boston via Springfield” by January 2022. The bill would require MassDOT to “determine all necessary steps,” including studying economic impacts and identifying possible funding sources, to make East-West rail service a reality.
Reps. Paul Mark, D-Peru, and Lindsay Sabadosa, D-Northampton, also proposed for MassDOT to collaborate with Connecticut to extend rail service along a line that currently runs from New Haven to Springfield. Their bill would extend service north, to Greenfield, along a state-owned corridor.
The coalition also backs “An Act creating a New Deal for Transportation in the Commonwealth,” presented by Sen. Joseph Boncore, D-Winthrop. That bill would help the four western counties gain priority for funding, the coalition said, by refocusing transportation investments around equity and sustainability.