Railroad OKs New York City to Pittsfield passenger service in summer 2022

PITTSFIELD — The railroad that owns tracks on the proposed Berkshire Flyer route has agreed to allow Amtrak to operate New York City to Pittsfield passenger service this summer.

CSX Corp. agreed to permit Berkshire Flyer service and to meet six other conditions that Amtrak requested, CSX said in a Wednesday filing with the federal Surface Transportation Board. Amtrak had said it would oppose CSX’s proposed acquisition of Pan Am Railways, which owns the Hoosac Tunnel, if the company did not agree to the conditions.

State Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, called the recent discussions between CSX and Amtrak “encouraging” and cited those talks as a reason that he supports the deal.

“As discussed in a call last Friday between CSX, Amtrak and Senator Hinds of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, CSX agrees to the operation of the Berkshire Flyer from Memorial Day to Columbus Day 2022 on the schedule that was provided to CSX,” CSX President and CEO James Foote said in a letter attached in the filing.

New York City-to-Berkshires passenger rail pushed back to summer 2022 Passenger rail service between Berkshire County and New York City could begin in summer 2022, as long as the company that owns part of the tracks agrees to allow Amtrak to operate service on those tracks.

Amtrak already runs daily passenger service between the Albany-Rensselaer Station and New York’s Penn Station. The Berkshire Flyer adds Friday and Sunday continuations between Albany-Rensselaer and Pittsfield’s Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center.

While the summer 2022 pilot aims to bring summer tourists for weekend trips, Hinds has said he would like to see the project evolve into daily and year-round service.

CSX also agreed to Amtrak’s request that it avoid making changes that would negatively impact Amtrak’s ability to run current or future passenger service on Pan Am routes or CSX’s Albany-to-Worcester tracks. The stretch between Pittsfield and Worcester would be needed for proposed “east-west” passenger service between Pittsfield and Boston through Springfield.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority still have conditions they would like CSX to meet, including that the company “explore, study, and allow additional expanded passenger service in Western Massachusetts,” including “multiple round-trip service” between Springfield and Worcester and up to two daily round trips between Albany and Worcester.

At the acquisition’s Thursday hearing before the Surface Transportation Board, regulators expressed approval of CSX’s agreement with Amtrak, although one questioned CSXs commitment to passenger rail.

“I know you said you’re ready and willing to address passenger rail, but again from the conversations we’ve had I don’t know how much you’re looking at expanding passenger rail,” Surface Transportation Board member Robert Primus said to Foote. “And that’s what these states want to do, expanding potential Amtrak service.”

Canadian Pacific Railway, which like CSX is a Class I railroad, also requested conditions that it said would preserve competition.