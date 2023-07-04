Rain lets up just in time for an Independence Day boat parade on Pontoosuc Lake

LANESBOROUGH — Decked out in American flags and bunting, 10 pontoon boats threaded their way across Pontoosuc Lake on Tuesday morning in a parade to celebrate Independence Day.
Some captains demurred based on gray skies and variable morning rain, which at times was heavy. But at 10:57 a.m., three minutes before the parade was to start, the sky brightened, the sun came out and the lake was calm for the event, which began near the Dunkin’ Donuts.
Children, parents and their grandparents waved from the boats to people on shore, who came out to greet the boaters. Many of the houses were also dressed in flags and bunting.
The tradition of a boat parade on Pontoosuc Lake is just three years old.
When the Pittsfield parade was canceled in 2020 during the pandemic, the Torra family was left with little to do. The next year, Jim Torra vowed to give his grandchildren a celebration on Independence Day. He organized an informal boat parade, learning only afterward that he had failed to obtain the necessary permit from the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
That year eight to 10 boats took part. In 2022, the event caught on, with about 20 pontoon boats taking part.
Pat Torra has a long history at the 511-acre lake. She grew up summering in a two-bedroom cottage that her parents, the late Lillian and Tom Flynn, bought in 1963. It was supported by stilts at the water’s edge.
She and her four sisters shared one bedroom, her four brothers shared the other. Her parents slept on a pullout couch in the living room. She grew up waterskiing off her parents’ speed boat and later taught the sport.
When she was young, “We all hung out together and everything,” Pat Torra recalled. “Now it’s different. Like every place else, the kids don’t go running around like they used to. It’s too bad. It’s sad.”
Jim Torra later rebuilt the cottage taking it off stilts and enlarging it to three bedrooms. Pat Torra praised him, calling it more comfortable.
“We can all sleep there,” she said, referring to nine members of the family and friends.
Jim Torra purchased his float boat 19 years ago, naming the boat “Southern Comfort.”
The Torras' grandchildren decorated the boat prior to the parade. “One of our decorations fell off and took a swim,” quipped Isabel Torra, 12, of Pittsfield.
Most of the group on board at first huddled under the cloth cover, then when the sun shone, spread out on deck. Mia Torra, 10, of Pittsfield, ran the 5K in Pittsfield prior to the boat parade.
“It was really humid out,” she said. “It was not very good running weather.”
She had a chance to drive the boat, sitting with Jim Torra, as did Isabel and cousins Tenley Torra, 10, and Raylan Torra, 8, who live in Louisville, Ky.
A loon surfaced at one point during the ride, causing a bit of a stir.
Still, Tenley Torra said, “We see loons all the time.”