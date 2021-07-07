A tropical deluge combining the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa and a less-potent storm system from the Midwest is expected to swamp the Berkshires on Thursday and most of Friday.
A nearly continuous burst of downpours could total 2 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Isolated to scattered flash flooding is possible, as well as overflow in some urban and poor-drainage areas, meteorologist Thomas Wasula said.
Confidence is increasing for moderate to heavy rain, he added, even as Elsa weakened over Georgia late Wednesday. The storm is forecast to complete its trek through the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states Thursday.
Then, it’s on track to hug the New Jersey coast, passing over or near Long Island in New York on Friday morning, before heading toward Cape Cod and the Islands, with winds of 40 to 45 mph across the Cape, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Block Island, R.I., where a tropical storm watch was posted Wednesday evening.
Despite the influx of tropical moisture, highs Thursday in the Berkshires will only reach the mid-70s, with “dank and murky conditions” continuing overnight into Friday, government forecasters said.
The silver lining for western New England after Elsa moves over Atlantic Canada: a sunny, rain-free Saturday and a partly sunny Sunday, with a 50/50 chance of afternoon showers.
For the first six days of this month, nearly 2.5 inches of rain fell at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, on top of 1.5 inches on June 29-30. The historical average for the full month of July is 4.25 inches.