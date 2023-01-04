Berkshires ski areas take a hit from the rain. Snowmakers plan to fight back this weekend

If anyone thinks a few days of rain and warm temperatures are going to imperil local ski areas, forget about it. This is routine for mountain resorts.

“This ain’t our first rodeo,” said Brian Fairbank, chairman of the Fairbank Group, which owns and operates three ski areas, including Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock.

“The impact has been pretty substantial, but not atypical,” said Dave Kunis, assistant general manager of Catamount Mountain Resort in South Egremont. “It happens from time to time.

Catamount had to close the slopes for a few days, as did Bousquet and Ski Butternut.

Kunis said Catamount was able to hold on through New Year’s Eve, but closed Sunday, New Year’s Day. With forecasts showing cold temperatures coming late Friday, and for several nights after that, he anticipates firing up the guns Friday night with hopes of opening the slopes Saturday.

“It’s not all gloom and doom,” Kunis said. “But we have no control over the weather.”

They do, however, have control over the snow-making equipment, the key to success in this industry.

“We have an efficient snow-making system and lots of capacity, so it won’t take much time to get where we need to be,” Kunis said. “I fact, the plan is to open some of the trails that haven’t opened yet this season.”

The mountain aims to make tons of snow and have the trails groomed and ready to go for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King weekend, the three-day weekend of Jan. 16, one of the most popular times for ski areas.

That gives them nearly one week to make snow, if the weather is right.

It is expensive to make snow — and frustrating to see a warm-up and all that valuable snow melting and running downstream. But, as Kunis noted, this happens often enough that ski areas include that expense in their operating budgets.

“We take whatever Mother Nature gives us, and do the best we can,” Kunis said.

Fairbank said Jiminy has been open through the week, with reduced terrain. Several trails had a deep base of manmade snow, enough to allow skiing on them. And like others in the neighborhood, they will be making lots of snow starting Friday night.

Once the snow guns start up, Fairbank said, they’ll be using 360,000 gallons of water per hour. That’s about 7 million gallons per day, up to 30 million gallons in three days.

“We can make a lot of snow in a hurry,” he said.

Fairbank said that before the warm spell, Jiminy had roughly $350,000 worth of manmade snow on the mountain. About $100,000 worth of snow was lost to recent warm temperatures.

On the plus side, Christmas week was significantly better this season than last. “All because we had a ton of snow,” Fairbank said. “So once we start making snow, we will be filling up one trail and moving on the the next.”

Ski Butternut in Great Barrington is closed Thursday. Weather will dictate when it reopens.

At Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield, according to the resort's website, slopes will be closed through Friday. After that, new snowmaking systems will crank up for this weekend.