Rally for democracy set for noon Friday at Park Square in Pittsfield. The timing? Two years to the day after the Jan. 6 insurrection

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire-based Four Freedoms Coalition will hold an event at Park Square Friday to celebrate democracy, two years to the day after a violent mob in the nation's capital tried to take it down.

The event begins at noon. Speakers will include state Reps. Tricia Farley Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, and John Barrett III, D-North Adams; state Sen. Paul Mark, D-Hancock, and community activist Shirley Edgerton. The public is invited to attend.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob made up of supporters of former President Donald Trump smashed its way into the Capitol Building in Washington to try and halt the certification of the Electrical College and overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election. The uprising failed.

Organizers say Friday's event is also intended to thank the Congressional Jan. 6 Committee for its work investigating that incident, support the Justice Department's ongoing criminal investigation of those who planned and executed the riot and to say "never again" to using violence to overthrow the world's oldest Constitutional democracy.