PITTSFIELD — In response to Friday's Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade, which allows states to ban abortion, local organizers in collaboration with WAM Theatre, Elizabeth Freeman Center, the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP, Berkshire Immigrant Center, Tapestry Health and the state affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union are coordinating a rally in support of reproductive justice and abortion rights on Sunday, June 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Park Square in Pittsfield.
According to a news release, the event will address the long-lasting and dangerous consequences of the decision, as well as allow attendees to "show solidarity and support for an individual’s right to choose and process the consequences of this devastating decision" and "hold space for the millions of people who lost the right to choose on Friday, as well as the millions of people who have spent their lives fighting and dying for reproductive rights."
“Today we woke up with fewer rights and protections than we did yesterday. We will not stand by as our rights are stripped from us. It is time to act so that all people who require reproductive health care have the resources they require,” said Helen Moon, chair of the political action community of the NAACP, Berkshire County Branch.
In community folks can gather courage for the fight that lays ahead to ensure equal access to reproductive rights for anyone and in every state, according to the release.
“The consequences and precedent of today's ruling are devastating and all-encompassing. It's personal. It has lasting effects for the future of all people, in particular women, girls, and individuals assigned female at birth — especially to the most young, vulnerable, and economically disadvantaged, and it will be felt around the world,” shared Kristen van Ginhoven and Molly Merrihew, producing artistic director and managing director of WAM Theatre.
Spanish interpretation will be available at the event.