GHENT, N.Y. — I passed a pandemic milestone this week. That sounds like passing a kidney stone and having to suffer my wife’s reaction when I told her that what I had in mind felt almost as painful: I was heading to the movies with my brother.
In New York City. At the AMC Lincoln Square 13 on the Upper West Side. He’d asked if I wanted to go, and I thought, “Sure. Why not?” It’s been well over a month since I got my second shot.
You’ve got to jump back into the pool sometime, and all the science suggests the vaccine is extremely effective. There’s even a growing body of evidence that fully vaccinated people can’t pass along the virus asymptomatically. My brother had been vaccinated, too.
He told me the name of the movie — "The Courier," a Cold War-style drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fame — and the time it started. I hadn’t heard of the film, but that mattered less than the activity itself. If there’s anything that conjures the nostalgia of the pre-pandemic era — short of attending a sports event at a crowded stadium or a Broadway play — it’s going to the movies.
My daughter suggested that if I wanted to brave a movie house, I owed my allegiance to the Crandell Theatre in Chatham, N.Y. I agree the price of tickets and popcorn at the Crandell can’t be beat. Unfortunately, the Crandell hasn’t reopened yet.
Frankly, I hadn’t given much thought to what the scene at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 would look like. As its name suggests the complex boasts 13 separate screens and, in better times, could be quite tumultuous between the shifting crowds, staggered movie times at the individual theaters with nostalgia-steeped names such as Paradise and Avalon, and the queue at the snack stand and often at the comfort facilities — artfully decorated with movie star portraits.
What was more important was the simple fact of sitting in the dark in front of a screen multiple times larger than the ones on my TV or computer. There’s much to be said for streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO Max. You now have first-run movies at your fingertips. That’s how I watched a couple of contenders for this year’s best picture Oscar — "Nomadland" and "Mank."
But, there’s a downside, and one that would drive me nuts if I were the film’s director or stars.
In essence, the viewer becomes the producer. Come 9:30 p.m. — after cocktail hour, dinner and the first half-hour of Rachel Maddow or some similarly liberal news source — I’m almost out of steam. A movie basically has to be an adrenalin delivery system — for example, the Jason Bourne or Mad Max franchises — to prevent me from dozing off by 11. Make that 10:30.
"Mank," a fine film about the screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz and his role in the creation of "Citizen Kane," turned into a three-day marathon. As elegant as the writing, acting and direction, and as evocative of prewar Hollywood, the leading-10 Oscar nominations film, through absolutely no fault of its own, more than met its match in my biological clock.
"Nomadland" fared slightly better. But, it’s dystopian depiction of the current-day American West also made it touch-and-go in places. It helped that I watched it on the TV in the living room with my wife — cheering each other on to stay awake — rather than in bed, where the incentive is less to experience first-rate cinema than to plump the pillows.
A movie house has several advantages in that regard. For starters, it’s a marginally social event. Also, it’s helpful that you watch from seats rather than beds. Though, these days, movie house seats, with their controls and cup holders, more closely resemble comfy recliners, if not Sleep Number mattresses.
But, most important of all, the screen is larger than you are. At some of the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theaters, with Imax and Dolby sound, much larger. That’s as it should be. You’re not paying just for the entertainment, but also the experience. You’re paying for something larger than life, something that lifts you out of your piddling existence. Why spend $25 million, the budget for "Mank," to make a movie that will be watched on a 13-inch laptop?
"The Courier," the true story of an unwitting British businessman recruited as a conduit between British intelligence and a Soviet spy, isn’t a funny movie, but my brother came up with the best line of the evening. Walking in, he momentarily balked when I suggested two seats in the center of the theater. I asked why the hesitation? “We have reserved seats,” he explained.
The line was funny because we could have sat anywhere we wanted. There were fully four other people in a theater that seated hundreds. One masked couple was several rows ahead of us on the left aisle. The other couple was several rows in front of them on the right aisle. At this rate, it’s going to be a long time until the movies as we remember them return to their former glory. If they ever do.
The film was compelling, all the more so because we were a captive audience. One felt, if only for a couple of hours, transported to 1960s London and Soviet Moscow. Even so, there were a few moments where, had I been watching on my computer, I’d have checked out, returning the following day or week and draining the film of much of its drama.
Instead, I got a full-blooded movie experience, a bit of magic triggering fond big-screen memories going back to the days of "Goldfinger," "M*A*S*H" and "Annie Hall." And once the credits started to roll, my brother and I went to dinner at a nearby restaurant, as we always have.