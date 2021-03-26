GHENT, N.Y. — Don’t. Don’t do it. That’s the tip.
No reason to beat around the bush. Sell, donate, discard, offer, ingratiate, hoodwink your maple sap upon someone else. Or better yet leave it in the tree where nature intended it to remain; your beloved maples will respect you for it. They know how to use the swill better than you ever will. Whatever you do don’t boil it yourself.
I came to this bitter realization last week when my daughter, who I love no less for trying, decided to tap our maple trees.
By the way, the reason I’m giving you the unembellished answer at the top of this column is because of a pet peeve of mine. It has to do with online recipes. If I see a recipe that looks appetizing all I want to know is how to make it. Please just list the ingredients, quantities, the steps in the process, how long to cook them and at what temperature.
Spare me the stories about your trip to Tuscany, the history of the dish dating back to the Romans, or the various floral notes you’ve encountered. By the time I’ve managed to scroll down through this novella I’ve completely bypassed the recipe itself and am forced to retrace my steps to find where it’s camouflaged.
Our family’s maple syrup brewing adventure started on or about Dec. 25, 2020. That’s the date my daughter found three aluminum buckets, matching taps (also known as spiles) a drill bit, and the brief tome “Maple Sugaring at Home” under the Christmas tree. Pleasantly maniacal about nature she’d requested a maple-sugaring starter kit from Santa.
And who can blame her? What could be cooler than making something as yummy as maple syrup — the pancake or waffle’s best friend — from stuff that grows in your woods? Not even your woods. Your backyard. Mere feet from the patio.
I was totally on board. I had no intention of drilling the holes, emptying the buckets, or boiling down the sap myself. But my trusty waffle recipe was locked and loaded.
Besides, I’ve always suspected that maple syrup — whether bought in a store, from a roadside stand, or straight from some grizzled farmer’s sugar shack, is overpriced. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could make our own, spare the 20 or 30 bucks expense, and perhaps even have extra to give as gifts to grateful friends and neighbors?
That last part seemed like a stretch. I was skeptical, as a city person, that our maple trees would yield enough syrup to drizzle atop a single medium-size pancake or to fill the honeycombs on one average waffle. There just seemed so much that could go wrong. Maybe sap was flowing like the Mississippi from the neighbor’s maples this time of year but ours would undoubtedly be sterile.
Boy, was I ever wrong! Our problem wasn’t too little sap but too much. By day three we were drowning in so much sugar water that Lucy had to accelerate her plans. It turns out that one of the benefits of working remotely is that you can keep tabs on your bubbling caldron of brown gold while taking Zoom meetings.
And she thought she’d found the perfect receptacle to perform the chore — a huge classic Bayou crawfish boil pot that she’d inherited from a friend. It’s been sitting in our garage gathering dust for a couple of years, begging to be called into service cooking up crustaceans or anything else. The appliance came with a burner, stand and a full tank of propane.
Ten gallons of sap is alleged to boil down to one precious quart of maple syrup. Nonetheless, I was already seeing dollar signs. Just the amount we’d gathered from three taps in a few days was enough to fill the 82-quart pot. Our property obviously possessed oceanic quantities of this lucre. I might even be able to claim some sort of tax credit. Out of nowhere our pandemic retreat had become a working farm.
We realized something wasn’t quite right when the sap refused to boil. Lucy insisted it was reducing. Maybe it was. Maybe it wasn’t. But the water level wasn’t decreasing to the naked eye and those roiling bubbles that signify the rapid vaporization of a liquid were nowhere to be seen.
Eventually, our daughter reluctantly concurred that it could be summer before we saw maple syrup. When I say reluctantly I mean because we were warned in the sap buckets’ companion guide that moving the operation indoors, to the stove, came with risks. The evaporating liquid produces so much moisture that you may be looking at a kitchen makeover.
By the way, propane doesn’t come cheap either. By the time Lucy realized that her crawfish boil pot wasn’t up to the assignment, its stalwart brushed steel appearance notwithstanding, she’d gone through two full tanks without a syringe of maple syrup to show for her efforts. At this rate, assuming she was to enjoy any success, she was on course to make the most expensive maple syrup of all time. And that didn’t even account for her round-the-clock labor.
Obviously, an outdoor fire pit was required, perhaps accompanied by ceremonial chanting. We don’t own one though my wife is making foolish noises about constructing one before next maple sugar season.
I can’t honestly calculate how much time Lucy devoted to the enterprise because when we went to bed she was still boiling sap. By now she’d given up on the crawfish pot and had a two-step operation going. It consisted of boiling sap atop our Weber grill while continuously feeding it wood. Once it reduced she completed the process indoors on the stove with smaller batches and a candy thermometer. No harm done. The kitchen needed new wallpaper anyway.
When we awoke the next morning, or maybe it was the morning after that, we discovered, more beautiful than a bouquet of red roses, several Mason jars filled most of the way to the top with amber liquid. Perhaps one quart in total.
It took Lucy a couple of days to recuperate but the effort was almost worth it. I’m prejudiced because it was our maple syrup, from our very own trees, the same ones that provide shade in summer and turn golden in autumn. But it tasted better than other maple syrups I’ve sampled, be they golden, amber, dark or very dark. It tasted more delicate, more refined.
Did it taste so much better that it was worth all that time, effort and money? Not really. And Lucy, who knows few limits when it comes to foraging nature’s bounty, wearily admitted that she may have tapped our trees twice — for the first time and the last time. The enterprise did serve one useful purpose, however. Never again will I question the price of maple syrup at a store or sugar shack. Whatever they charge, it’s a deal.