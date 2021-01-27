GHENT, N.Y. — It doesn’t take much to get me excited these days. Scoring a vaccine appointment would certainly rank near the top of the list.
But, in an environment where the less you can socialize, the smaller your footprint, the better the more incremental improvements in your life loom large.
I’m thinking, in particular, of the outsize anticipation I’m feeling toward one recent purchase, scheduled to arrive shortly: a mini four-tier greenhouse. "Mini" is no exaggeration. This thing stands a little more than 5 feet tall by 2 feet wide.
And it’s going in a south-facing bathroom, replacing a table that’s currently harboring several sorry specimens but, in particular, a few orchids that insist on taunting me by refusing to bloom.
That’s the other thing about a pandemic. A blooming plant feels not just a pretty thing, but also a representative of beauty and a harbinger of better times to come. I shouldn’t be too hard on my orchids.
One of them bloomed for six months straight, gracing our sunroom from the start of the pandemic through the summer. I rescued it in November a year ago, after a swanky Park Avenue florist in New York City put it outdoors one night, intending it either to freeze or be adopted, because it apparently didn’t meet the establishment’s high plutocratic standards.
But, I’m thinking of one orchid in particular whose recalcitrance is especially insufferable. It last bloomed in May 2010, so, we’re coming up on 11 years of floral intransigence.
The reason I remember the date is because I bought it at a popular plant sale at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and wrote about it in The Wall Street Journal — the sale, not the plant — mistakenly calling it the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, an honest mistake, but one that required running a correction.
The plant is doing just fine. It couldn’t look healthier. It just won’t bloom. I’ve consulted with experts who tell me this variety demands high humidity. Unfortunately, that’s a commodity hard to come by this time of year in the Northeast — anywhere but a greenhouse.
I can’t remember what the variety is called, if I ever knew, but it’s not the conventional white orchid; I have a couple of those, too. While inarguably attractive, they’ve become so ubiquitous in recent years that they’ve earned the distinction of design cliche, if not outright kitsch.
Did I mention that my mini greenhouse comes with plastic flaps — hence the reason I informed my wife of the purchase only after it was on its way — that I hope will trap moisture and cause this rough customer finally to blossom.
I’m not an orchid fanatic, even though the longer that specimen takes to flower, the better I can understand the obsessive mindset. My motivation is more mercenary than poetic.
I like getting things for free, and persuading an orchid, or any houseplant, to blossom more than once feels almost gratuitous, a physical manifestation of unwarranted good fortune. I particularly enjoy salvaging other people’s orchids, since there are heathens who reject them as soon as their blossoms fall off.
There’s something to be said for keeping alive living things that mean you no harm. How else to explain the diligence with which we water our plants and the efforts we undergo to have others do so for us when we’re away?
I used to take my orchids to my mother’s apartment in New York City until she passed away in 2019, letting them absorb the radiance of western morning light over Central Park and the equatorial conditions of a typical overheated Manhattan apartment.
I’d retrieve them as soon as they blossomed, and spirit them off to my less-charmed residence until they wilted and return them to hers to renew the cycle. There were plants in my parents’ apartment that were more than half a century old and still going strong. But, even under the umbrella of my mother’s Arcadian living room, that Brooklyn plant sale survivor refused all manner of coaxing and coddling.
I once had the opportunity to interview Mark Norell, the chairman of paleontology at the American Museum of Natural History and one of the most accomplished dinosaur hunters alive. But, what really impressed me about Mark wasn’t his scientific discoveries or his digs in the Mongolian desert. It was the dozens of orchids that decorated his office at the museum.
It was located in one of the institution’s turrets with soaring ceilings, wraparound views of Central Park and abundant sunshine. The paleontologist, then in his 50s, told me that he’d owned some of the orchids since he was a teenager. Come to think of it, at one decade old my problem orchid is also my longest-lived, so, I suppose it deserves respect for ironman endurance whether it blooms or not.
My reluctant passion for houseplants transcends the showy varieties. That’s probably also my parents’ legacy. They were indiscriminate. In addition to lovely specimens in the living room and library, they hosted some of the rattier sprigs alive, refugees in places like the kitchen, where they hadn’t seen natural light in years, if ever. Many of them found their way to my brother’s apartment, where they’re doing just fine under similarly deprived conditions.
However, I’m especially proud of one vine that was barely clinging to life when I inherited it, sporting a single leaf in the sorry plastic food container it called home. Today, it’s almost luxuriant, boasting half a dozen robust, cascading fronds, a veritable waterfall of greenery.
If my soon-to-arrive mini greenhouse succeeds and my orchid blooms, can an actual greenhouse be far behind?