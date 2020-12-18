GHENT, N.Y. — Want to know how to stay safe and healthy and maintain your sanity while exercising, improving the planet and bringing you a small step closer to divinity, though 2 feet of snow may pose something of a temporary impediment? Perform outdoor chores.
I hope that doesn’t come as a disappointment. You probably thought I was going to hawk a new pill, celebrate the benefits of CBD oil, push Peloton or suggest a pet. I don’t want to insinuate that those other options don’t have their charms. Only that they can’t accomplish everything simultaneously the way raking leaves or tying deer fencing to your shrubs can.
Perhaps I ought to explain where I’m coming from before I burrow any further down this rabbit hole.
As a writer, there are only so many hours a day you can work. After that, your brain explodes. You can look it up. Come 1 or 2 p.m., after working all morning, but your industriousness and ambition not fully spent, you need a new focus for your energy, preferably in an arena that requires little, if any, intellectual commitment. Gathering enough kindling to get you through the winter does the trick.
There’s another reason I suspect chores are appealing to me in a way they might not be to a normal person. I was raised in a city. I had few to perform growing up. They come without the negative associations that, say, mowing the lawn might to someone who was forced to do so as a teenager.
I recall visiting a friend in the country, as an adolescent, whose father tried to rope us into clearing brush with him. It wasn’t going to happen. We couldn’t have imagined anything more monotonous.
But, something strange occurs when you get older. I don’t mean you become boring and then you die. But, that, too. You develop the power to concentrate on things of no possible rational appeal.
I realize I’m not making my case if my goal is to get you off the couch and into the fresh air. Also, at the risk of terrifying you, but someone’s got to do it: The election is over. Joe Biden won. Donald Trump is going away.
The news won’t seem as existential in the next four years in the same way that it has the last four. You’ve got to find something else to do with your time besides watching TV or refreshing your news feed every 30 seconds. Hence, putting the garden away for the winter.
My, but there were a lot of leaves to rake this autumn! So many that they dropped to the ground in laughter when they spotted my leaf blower. Leaf blowers are great if you live in Beverly Hills or maybe want to shoo a few off the front porch. But, a 150-year-old oak tree’s detritus requires something more combative. It requires a sturdy rake and a tarp the size of a small New England state.
I completed this fall’s raking — or, rather, I threw in the towel — before the season’s first serious snowstorm Wednesday night. Chores are harder to perform in deep snow. Shoveling snow is definitely a chore, but one with its own conditions and cautions. Better not to tackle it here.
OK. Why not? You could buy a snowblower, obviously. But, would it provide the same satisfaction and aerobic challenge as tunneling a path to the driveway?
I suppose the point I’m trying to make is that what you’re really looking for is any excuse to be both productive and out in nature. Is raking leaves fun? Fun? Are you kidding me? It’s dull as heck. But, there’s the fleeting satisfaction of a job well-done. There’s also the challenge to your skeleton of hauling 100 pounds of wet leaves into the woods and attempting to slip that oceanic tarp out from under them.
Did I mention that you might want to check with your doctor or closest urgent care clinic before taking my advice? But, if you hadn’t been outside raking, or filling the bird feeders, or clearing brush, or installing deer fencing, you probably would have missed the distant sound of migrating geese, so high in the sky that it takes a moment to locate. Or appreciated the orange and lavender sunset through the lattice of barren branches on one of the shortest sunlight days of the year.
In the end, that’s why we rake. It’s not because a thick carpet of leaves kills your lawn. But, that, too. It’s not even because so much of life is beyond our control that there’s satisfaction in controlling our infinitesimal corner of it. Though, also that.
It’s because there’s beauty, hope and redemption to be found amid all those leaves and clogged gutters. It’s because there’s grace in a job well-done. It’s because your dog, who likes to join you, will thank you.
And if you’re afraid of missing something, you can always tuck your phone into a pocket and listen to a podcast while you work. I don’t consider that cheating.