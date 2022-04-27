Three Berkshire high schools score high in U.S. News yearly rankings

The annual U.S. News & World Report scoreboard charting high schools in the county, state and nation includes three Berkshire winners in the top 50 for Massachusetts.
Among the 380 ranked statewide, Lenox Memorial High, BART (Berkshire Arts & Technology public charter school in Adams) and Mount Greylock Regional High in Williamstown placed in the top 13 percent. Nine of the county’s 12 high schools scored in the top half, statewide.
The list includes nearly 18,000 public high schools nationally. The evaluations are based on graduation rates, college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance and college curriculum breadth.
Nearly half of the high schools in Massachusetts were ranked in the top quarter of the report’s national survey. It was also the nation’s highest-scoring state by percentage of high schools landing in the top 5, 10 and 25 percent.
In a statement, U.S. News said this year’s calculations were adjusted to account for the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact. The U.S. Department of Education granted state testing waivers for the 2019-20 school year. The report released this week used the rankings from the three previous years as a benchmark.
“The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools," Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News, said in a statement. "Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools."
The data is collected from the U.S. Department of Education, the College Board and statewide assessments, not from the high schools themselves.
The publication's stated goal is to provide “a clear, unbiased picture of how well public schools serve all of their students – from the highest to lowest achieving – in preparing them to demonstrate proficiency in basic skills as well as readiness for college-level work.”
College readiness measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement exams, and underserved student performance focuses on students who are Black, Hispanic, or from low-income households.
For the first time this year, science proficiency and performance were included.
The high school evaluations consider enrollment, student diversity, participation in free and reduced-price lunch programs and the results of state testing. The results were compiled by U.S. News with RTI International, a global research firm.
U.S. News & World Report, a digital media company, provides data on education, health, money, travel, cars and other categories, as well as independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and live events.