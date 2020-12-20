"Cloud date" it is. Due to a lack of visibility, an invitation from the Mason Library in Great Barrington to gaze across the vastness of space at a rare astronomical event has been postponed to Monday.
The library scrubbed the outdoor viewing party set for Sunday due to weather. But organizers will try again to view what's known as the "great conjunction" of planets Saturn and Jupiter either Monday at 4:40 p.m or, if skies remain obscured, later this week, the library announced Sunday.
A local astronomer, Rick Costello, will set up a telescope and allow people to look through it.
The event will practice social distancing, use of face masks and people who will be asked to sanitize their hands when using the telescope, the library said. Sanitizer will be available at the event, which takes place on the library's front lawn at 231 Main St. in Great Barrington.
If weather allows, the planets will be visible just after sunset in the southern sky, a little to the left of south. While Jupiter appears roughly 10 times brighter than Saturn from Earth, both planets will stand out, astronomers say. Monday is the day they will appear to be the closest to each other, as viewed from Earth, though they are actually millions of miles apart.