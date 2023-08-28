Ray LaMontagne is selling his Ashfield home for $5.25 million — take a look inside ...

ASHFIELD — Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne and his wife, poet Sarah Sousa, have put their 104-acre estate at 369 Bullitt Road on the market for $5.25 million.
Since the property was listed Aug. 17, there have been more than 500,000 views of the six-minute video showcasing the sunrise views, as well as the interior and exterior spaces on the property.
In the main house there are six bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, encompassing 10,747 square feet. There is a three-story barn, a two-story finished post and beam carriage house with kitchenette and half bath, a stone cottage, and a 1920s-era three-bay garage, each with radiant heat, according to the listing. The out-buildings add 6,000 square feet to the property’s heated space.
The property has a Hackworth Security System, high-speed internet and a 900-foot driveway.
LaMontagne purchased the home in December of 2008 for $1.05 million.
Since then, he and Sousa have restored the property, lifting the three-story barn to give it a new foundation, modernizing systems throughout the buildings, and adding that stone cottage to the property in 2012.
Gladys Montgomery, listing agent for William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, said the price likely reflects the amount of money the couple invested, calling it a value because of the meticulous quality and high level of taste of the restoration and renovation.
“There wasn’t an inch of that property that they didn’t touch or improve,” said Montgomery, who works at the Berkshire brokerage with offices in Lenox and Great Barrington.
Partly driven by LaMontagne’s celebrity, the video has received more views than any other marketing video William Pitt Sotheby’s has done to date, Montgomery said, adding that her office has also represented the homes of Ivan Lendl, Katharine Hepburn and Mark Twain, all in Connecticut.
The Bullitt Road property is surrounded by more than 400 acres of Trustees of Reservations land including Bullitt Reservation and Chapel Brook.
“That really creates an incredible amount of privacy for a buyer,” she said. “And that is increasingly important to people, that feeling of privacy and security.”
She said views from the house overlook a field and hills to the east.
“You get the mist lifting off the field in the morning and early frost dissipating when the sun comes out,” she said. “You see deer grazing in the field and other wildlife and birds.”
The main house started out as an 1811 farmhouse where Ernesta Drinker Bullitt added a great room and European-style living quarters in the 1920s. She was the first wife of William Bullitt, who served as a United States ambassador to Russia and France. Bullitt and his second wife, Louise Bryant, had a daughter, Anne, who gifted 265 acres to the Trustees of Reservations, creating the current Bullitt Estate.
“The great room’s piece-de-resistance is a pair of wall-sized landscape paintings, recently restored by specialists at The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown and outfitted with massive custom-crafted mahogany frames: these are integral to the house and its history and will remain with the property when it is sold,” according to the listing.
Those paintings are in a room that LaMontagne recorded "God Willin’ and the Creek Don’t Rise," which won a Grammy in 2011 as well as four other albums.
LaMontagne and Sousa added a wraparound front porch and pergola to the main house.
Montgomery, who is co-listing the property with Herb Butzke, said there have already been showings and that there are additional requests.
“Ray and Sarah are both artists, and they're both very meticulous in their art,” Montgomery said. “And their intention in their songwriting and their poetry is to create something beautiful and something lasting. That's the sensibility that they brought to this place. It's palpable. You can feel it when you go there.”
In 2018, LaMontagne told The Eagle he had fallen in love with the Ashfield property.
"It's beautiful. It's quiet. There are so many healthy, working farms around, which is really lovely to see,” he said at the time. “And the artistic community — there are so many craftsmen and artists in that area; I think it just draws people there. It draws creative people there, and I don't know why that is."
In that same interview, he said he appreciated the welcome of the town’s residents.
"Unlike any other place I've ever lived, I feel like the community welcomed me in a way that was unusual. There was no outsider energy, any of that, right from Day 1. That's not a very common thing," he said.
In an interview with Mansion Global published Aug. 17, LaMontagne said, “With the boys grown Sarah and I began to open our hearts to the possibility of a new chapter. A new adventure. And as so often happens once you embrace the idea of a new adventure, sure enough, an adventure presents itself to you.”
Meantime, Montgomery said she will be casting the widest possible marketing net for the property.
She said, “There's a buyer out there who will understand it and appreciate it.”