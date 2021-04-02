Dear Reader:
A year ago, The Eagle asked for your help to allow us to add a reporter awarded to us by Report for America, and the good news is, we need your help again.
Report for America is a program of The GroundTruth Project, a nationwide initiative that supports news coverage of underserved beats and communities. Last year, it allowed us to bring Danny Jin into our newsroom to cover Massachusetts state government and related beats. The better news is that Report for America has agreed to support Danny’s work at The Eagle for another year, beginning on June 1.
Report for America funds about half of a reporter’s salary. The program calls for community support in the form of fundraising to cover at least 25 percent of the salary. The Eagle is required to fund the rest.
Last year, your response to our request was enthusiastic and overwhelming, and I am confident that you will be here for us again in 2021.
The even better news is that The Eagle has just been awarded a second Report for America reporter to be our data and public records reporter — a first-of-its-kind position for us. The journalist we hire, with your financial support, will mine all kinds of data and report to you the stories lurking in the statistics that haven’t before been realized. He or she also will pursue the public records, documents and information to give us here in Berkshire County an unprecedented look inside all levels of government, including how your tax dollars are being spent and if they are being spent wisely.
Executive Editor Kevin Moran tells me that the stories that spring forth from this reporter’s investigations should result in scores of breakthrough stories about Berkshire County, as well as stories that delve deeper into the institutions and issues you want to know more about, like law enforcement, local governments, our infrastructure, our economy, our environment.
As you know, the pandemic affected our business profoundly. We lost about $2 million of advertising revenue during the past year. We responded by reducing the number of days per week on which we publish, to six, and the number of days per week we print a traditional newspaper, to five. We coupled the decision to reduce the days we publish with a commitment to focus on our digital publications because of the astonishing growth we have seen in the number of digital-only subscribers. We did not reduce our commitment to publish and distribute the print editions of The Eagle that still reach the large majority of our readers.
I am happy to report that the change in our schedule has had a more positive impact on our bottom line than we hoped. These results, coupled with the assistance we received from the federal government’s pandemic relief programs, have strengthened our organization. Our industry faces threats from many fronts that have caused other news organizations to sharply curtail their operations or close down completely. We are working diligently to confront these challenges so we can continue to offer the Berkshires the prize-winning local journalism it deserves and expects from The Berkshire Eagle.
Last year, I quoted a Report for America publication that said “The Washington Post has a print circulation of 350,000 but reaches 90 million people each month through the internet. But local news continues to collapse, as local advertisers turn to national platforms like Facebook and Google.” In 2020, COVID-19 accelerated the collapse in local news reporting. Years before COVID-19 arrived, Report for America was created to be a vehicle for community newsrooms to expand in the face of the headwinds coming from the larger economy.
I am proud that Report for America has demonstrated its confidence in The Berkshire Eagle by awarding us two of its reporters.
So, this letter is a request that you donate as much as you are comfortable with to Report for America, in care of The Berkshire Eagle.
All gifts to Report for America are payable to “The GroundTruth Project,” and as such they are fully tax-deductible.
Please send your check, payable to “The GroundTruth Project,” to The Berkshire Eagle, 75 S. Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. You can also donate online at BerkshireEagle.com/RFA.
We continue to work tirelessly to make The Eagle the finest community newspaper in America. In the meantime, we’ll get by with a little help from our friends.