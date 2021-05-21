PITTSFIELD — Students in Pittsfield Public Schools can now remove their masks outside on school grounds.
At an emergency meeting Friday, the School Committee voted to bring the district’s policy in line with the new masking guidance announced earlier this week by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis said that effective immediately, students no longer have to wear masks outdoors, even if social distance can’t be maintained. That goes for school recess, gym, athletics and outside learning activities.
However, he said that adults on school grounds must continue to wear masks outdoors if distance cannot be maintained. And as it stands now, both students and adults must keep wearing masks indoors.
In another shift that will happen in order to bring district policy in line with the state, gathering limits that had been in place for school events with outside participants will be lifted as of May 29, Curtis said. Safety measures as described in guidance released by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education remain in effect.
However, he said there will be no change to the plans that are in place for move-up and graduation ceremonies this year.