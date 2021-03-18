PITTSFIELD — The termination of a recruit was among the results of four internal investigations summarized Tuesday by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn.
Wynn outlined findings from the internal investigative reports during a meeting of the Police Advisory and Review Board, the appointed city board that reviews the Pittsfield Police Department’s findings of internal investigations after they are complete.
One case involved a now-former police recruit, or student officer, who Wynn confirmed has been terminated from the department for conduct unbecoming, neglect of duty and criminal conduct “for the non-reported B&E [breaking and entering] into his home and the non-reported assault and battery.”
Wynn told The Eagle that the recruit’s former girlfriend “pushed her way into his residence” Dec. 13, then ”a physical altercation" took place among them and another man. Police learned of the incident the next day, when the recruit was about three months into the academy, and completed their investigation Jan. 12.
The student officer, who had not been sworn in yet, did not report the incident to his superiors.
He was the third Pittsfield Police recruit to leave the academy that started in September, Wynn said, noting that the process typically has an attrition rate of 20 to 30 percent.
Wynn declined to identify the officer during the review board meeting.
“Ordinarily, in a case like this with a substantiated finding, we would have included the employee's name,” Wynn said. “I deliberately decided in this case not to do that for a couple reasons; he was not sworn at the time, and given the nature of some of the claims here, I don’t feel good about prejudicing him for the rest of his life in this type of forum.”
Because the state hasn’t “established standards for decertification,” the recruit’s conduct would be revealed via a background check if he tries to work as a police officer in another community, according to Wynn.
"If they [another department] do the due diligence, and they conduct a thorough background check, and they ask for this, we’ll disclose it. But, there are many police departments out there that don't do complete background checks,” he said.
A separate review also dealt with the off-duty conduct of an officer, but in this case, Wynn said, the department determined that there was no “misconduct” and did not discipline the officer. He said the officer was off duty and driving with his family in his personal vehicle when he spotted “what initially presents as a road rage incident.”
The erratic operator, Wynn said, pulled into a parking lot and the off-duty officer followed. The officer approached the driver, and “they get into a physical altercation.”
“There’s some debate over particularly what happened during the scuffle, but it’s clear that at some point in time the officer sustains some injuries, and the officer’s property ends up in the other subject’s vehicle,” Wynn said. “He initiated the contact but he did not initiate the physical altercation, and the investigator finds that he did not violate any rules or regulations.”
The police chief said, though, that “it had been a long time since we had done any training in off-duty encounters.” He said the officer will receive remedial training, and the whole force is scheduled for training on “being a better witness.”
Wynn said the officer made a “bad call” but had good intentions.
“He didn’t even have appropriate footwear on; he couldn’t have followed this through if he wanted to,” Wynn said. “If you can’t finish the game, don’t get into the game.”
In a third internal review, investigators probed the activities of two plainclothes officers from the Anti-Street Crimes Unit in an unmarked car who were involved in “hotspot patrols.”
One of the officers, who Wynn said was a Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office officer assigned to the Anti-Street Crimes Unit, thought he recognized one of two people standing in a parking lot as somebody with a warrant.
“Turns out, it’s not the right guy, words are exchanged and allegations are filed by one of two parties standing in the parking lot that a member of the patrol used some vulgar language,” Wynn said.
He said the allegations were directed at the sheriff’s officer, not the Pittsfield Police Department official. The Pittsfield Police findings were forwarded to the sheriff’s office, Wynn said.
Asked by Chairwoman Ellen Maxon whether the officer targeted the man because he was African American, Wynn indicated that the man fit the suspect’s description close enough to “merit some follow-up.”
“This particular follow-up, jump-out style follow-up, maybe [was] not the best,” he said. “But, they have an active warrant, they have to try and identify the person. … You know, it's not just they’re rolling up on every Black guy at Cumberland Farms. In this particular case, they reasonably believed it was their subject.”