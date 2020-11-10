GREAT BARRINGTON — When Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation Corp. said it would halt service Sept. 30, it sent town officials scrambling to help “stranded” seniors and disabled residents.
Since then, Town Hall has found itself tussling with the nonprofit company over keys, payments, a missing van and its handling of public money.
While some questions have been resolved, others have not, and one company board member has suggested that there are “lots of red flags" about money.
In a series of emails obtained by The Eagle through a public records request, Town Manager Mark Pruhenski appears to grow increasingly frustrated with Executive Director Dawn Valinaggi over her responses, or lack thereof, to queries meant to tie up loose ends before the town and the company dissolved their contract.
After operating for nearly four decades out of the Claire Teague Senior Center — many of those years spared rent or utility costs — the nonprofit halted service abruptly in March with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It started up again in June, but in early September, the company announced that it would discontinue its service as of Sept. 30.
The town started its own service shortly after, bringing residents to medical appointments, grocery shopping and on other necessary trips. It since has hired three part-time drivers, is about to hire two more, and has two vans, one with a wheelchair lift, loaned through a state program managed through the Berkshire Regional Transportation Authority.
It is working with other towns to establish a regional service, and hoping to acquire a van owned by Stockbridge, since residents from that town will be offered the service. It hopes to offer full-fledged regional service by Jan. 1.
Ultimately, Pruhenski said, the service will be better than before, since it will expand to weekends and cultural events. But, the transition has proved difficult.
Valinaggi previously had said that the shutdown was due to the pandemic and the town’s changing vision for senior transport.
But, the emails suggest turbulence over communication, money and the whereabouts of a much-needed van with a wheelchair lift, as Pruhenski began to repeatedly ask questions.
In mid-October, Pruhenski tried unsuccessfully to set up a meeting with Valinaggi and company board member Grace Zbell for discussions that would help the town launch its own service. Pruhenski wanted the company’s list of riders, for instance, so the town could reach them with information about the new service.
That list still has not been provided, nor has clarity on the finances, he told The Eagle.
“We’d love to know where the balance of cash is, and other equipment,” Pruhenski said. ”Something as simple as request for the list of riders so we can reach out to them has gone unanswered.”
Valinaggi eventually wrote that the van had been sold. And, it was this van that, when sold, left many seniors "stranded" for a month before the town could start up the service, Pruhenski told The Eagle. While not a town asset, he said it should have been made available to member towns.
The van was purchased by the nonprofit in 2018 with a state grant and two large donations, according to Pruhenski, who said he estimates its value in the $40,000 range.
In the email exchange, Valinaggi also continued to demand $10,150 for services that never were rendered, and held keys to the office “hostage,” according to Pruhenski.
The administrator's frustration boiled over in an Oct. 21 email to Zbell, in which he copied Valinaggi, Town Accountant Susan Carmel, and Polly Mann Salenovich, the senior center director.
“I don’t quite understand how SBETC exists enough to continue seeking payments, but not enough to hold a meeting, and answer some simple questions?” he wrote. “Your organization is funded with public dollars ($235k+ annually) and transparency is expected.”
Pruhenski demanded a meeting, which still has not happened.
Zbell responded to that email with alarm.
“I am very worried about the SBETC accounts,” she wrote Oct. 23. “Lots of red flags.”
In a second email, she says, “I think either the Town or State needs to look at the books.”
Valinaggi responded, saying she would close the books Oct. 30, “and after receiving final payments and paying final expenses there will be a zero cash balance. We took quite a hit from the pandemic as we all have."
Valinaggi and Zbell did not return calls seeking comment.
In response to questions about whether the town could look at the books, Pruhenski said he could not comment.
He said he still is asking questions, and still hopes for a meeting.
What frustrates him most, he said, is that it is the “elderly and disabled population that pays the price.”