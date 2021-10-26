Region is on track to get more than 2 inches of rain from lingering storm

Bye-bye lovely foliage. Wind and rain today will continue to do a number on you.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Berkshires was soaking up its share of a sprawling storm's rainfall.
In the course of 24 hours, gauges at Pittsfield Municipal Airport collected at least 1.63 inches of rain. At the Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams, the locally rainfall total was 1.46 inches as of roughly 8 a.m.
And it's going to persist as a wet week, Halloween or not. Today's rain will be moderate to heavy, with a chance of ponding and localized flooding. New York's governor declared a state of emergency. Many flights were diverted late Monday to the Albany airport from New York City, due to severe weather in that city.
The National Weather Service says the Pittsfield area can expect the chance of rain to remain around 100 percent through the day Tuesday, with a quarter to one half of an inch of additional rain possible. Rain will continue overnight, turning to intermittent showers after 2 a.m. It could be windy as well, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
On Wednesday, showers are expected to linger, the weather service says, with a 30 percent chance of rain — and around one-tenth of an inch of additional rainfall.
Meantime, another weather system could bring a widespread heavy rainfall Friday night and through Saturday.