The medical center that manages veterans’ care throughout Berkshire County and beyond has begun inoculating staff — and some elderly patients — against the novel coronavirus.
Using the newly approved and distributed vaccine from drug-maker Moderna, the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System says that on Monday it started delivering what its director called a form of “hope.”
“VA Central Western Massachusetts is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and community living center residents during this first round of vaccines,” Duane Gill, the director, said in a statement. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
Veterans in the region will be notified by the VA when supplies enable wider distribution of the vaccine, the center said in a release Monday. It said veterans do not need to preregister or to visit a center to sign up.
More information is available online by visiting va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.
The VA center, located in Northampton, is among 113 similar facilities to get initial doses of the Moderna vaccine. The vaccine received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is said to have been 94 percent effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19.
The other approved vaccine, from Pfizer-BioNTech, is also reaching caregivers and veterans at VA facilities. Those inoculations began Dec. 14.