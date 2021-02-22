NORTH ADAMS — Registration for the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts three summer sessions will open March 1.
The majority of summer classes will be taught online this year, according to a news release from the college. The summer schedule will be split into three sessions: Session A, May 24-July 2; Session B, June 21-July 30; and Session C, July 6-Aug. 13.
MCLA’s Division of Graduate and Continuing Education is offering over 50 classes to choose from over each session, including introductory and upper-level undergraduate courses as well as graduate-level courses.
For more information, visit mcla.edu/summer.