Registration is open for the final two sessions of the Bridging Divides, Healing Communities Speaker Series.
The next session, titled “How Modern Media Can Create and Bridge Divides,” will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The guest speakers are Alec MacGillis, politics and government reporter at ProPublica, and Charles M. Sennott, founder, CEO and editor of The GroundTruth Project and Report for America. They will discuss how cable news and social media are amplifying narratives of discord as unbiased local news organizations disappear, the impact of these shifts on our discourse and institutions, and how to repair the damage.
The conversation will be moderated by Fredric D. Rutberg, president and publisher of The Berkshire Eagle.
At 7 p.m. May 11, three guest speakers will participate in a discussion titled “Resident-Led Solutions.” They are Hudson, N.Y., Mayor Kamal Johnson, Meg Sher of the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, Conn., and Frances Jones-Sneed of Clinton Church Restoration in Great Barrington. They will share ideas from grant-funded projects exploring trust between police and residents, the role of the arts in advancing racial justice, and changing beliefs and belonging in a village of Connecticut’s second-smallest town.
Suzette Brooks Masters, an immigration expert and Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation board member, will moderate the conversation.
Both conversations will be held virtually and are open to the public, but registration is required. To sign up, visit BerkshireTaconic.org/Speakers.
The final two sessions of the series are hosted by Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, The Berkshire Eagle and Berkshire Bank. The four-part speaker series explores some of the forces and trends creating disparities and division, and how to take action locally to build common ground and solve problems together.
The series expands on a recent Berkshire Taconic grant program that awarded nearly $50,000 to 21 local groups this year to bring people together for the purposes of exploring shared interests, addressing a problem through dialogue and action, or considering an issue through a range of perspectives.
A second round of grants is planned for later in the spring. Bridging Divides, Healing Communities grants are made possible with generous support from Berkshire Bank and the Josephine and Louise Crane Foundation.