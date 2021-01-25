Berkshire Middle District Registry of Deeds

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Middle District Registry of Deeds and Probate Court have both closed temporarily due to a broken furnace.

Both offices, located at 44 Bank Road in Pittsfield, were closed Monday and will reopen once the furnace is repaired.

In a recorded message, the Probate Court said it expects to reopen on Tuesday.

The court urges anyone seeking a restraining order to visit the Pittsfield District Court, which remains open Monday. In an emergency, you can email berkshireprobate@jud.state.ma.us or call 857-319-7004.

For questions regarding the Registry of Deeds closure, call 413-446-5545.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 510-207-2535.

