Reid Middle School baseball field left with deep, muddy evidence of 'reckless' ATVs on the field

PITTSFIELD — Before Pittsfield players can play ball this spring, the city's Parks and Recreation department has a lot of work to do to repair "reckless" damage to a local baseball field.
It appears that Reid Middle School's baseball field was used as an unauthorized ATV racetrack, leaving deep, muddy tracks around the baseball diamond's field.
"The current ATV damage at the field will require additional work to correct, and will invariably lead to some delays in getting other fields and facilities ready for the spring," said James McGrath, Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager.
The field is used by the Pittsfield High School JV baseball program, as well as Pittsfield Babe Ruth League, according to McGrath. Typically, park maintenance staff have the field ready to play on in the first few weeks of April if the weather allows it, he said in an email.
While he said this kind of ATV and dirt bike behavior is not uncommon within Springside Park, and happens occasionally on playing fields, his department does not condone the activity, even if they know how to fix the fields to make them ready for the players.
"The recent ATV activity on the Reid Middle School baseball field appears to be wanton and reckless, and was done without any awareness of the true impact," McGrath said. "I implore anyone who owns an ATV or motorcycle to please stay out of our park and school grounds, and for the community to call the Pittsfield Police Department when they see this activity happening."