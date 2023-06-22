At Saturday's Relay for Life in Pittsfield, organizers want attendees to have some fun for a vital cause

PITTSFIELD — For Abby O’Brien, Relay for Life is a reunion like none other — one that’s not only fun, but necessary.
O’Brien was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2006, and finally completed her chemotherapy treatments in 2021. She credits her survival to being placed in a study by the American Cancer Society at the time of her diagnosis, which gave her access to cutting edge treatment.
Throughout the ordeal of receiving treatment, O’Brien said, a community forms among patients and caregivers.
“When you do chemo, you start to bond with the people you sit next to,” she said. “And you never know what happens to these people, because the only time you ever see them is in chemo. But [Relay] gives us a time where we can all, as survivors, gather together, and see each other, and talk to each other and share ideas, and comfort each other.”
Hosted by the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life is a volunteer-led event with a goal to raise funds for cancer research and honor those who have suffered from the disease and their families. In Pittsfield, this year’s event will be held at Guardian Life Insurance, 700 South St., from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
It begins with the Survivors and Caregivers Lap, which O’Brien said provides an important sense of camaraderie.
“[The Survivors and Caregivers Lap] gives you a time to bond and laugh and sing and be together at a happy time,” she said. “Because if we’re at Survivor, if we’re at Relay, then, we’re all still alive.”
There will also be a Hometown Heroes Lap at noon, and themed laps throughout the day. The event will conclude with a silent candle lap at 9:30 p.m. after a luminary ceremony an hour earlier.
Crafters, vendors, live entertainment and a classic car cruise will be present at the event, among other activities. A 50/50 golf ball drop raffle — where organizers “drop 1,000 golf balls from the top of a firetruck” — will be held, in addition to smaller raffles.
The event will also have food provided by Biggins Diggins, who will provide a free breakfast to cancer survivors who attend the event.
O’Brien said that the event was curated toward showing people a fun time, even recognizing that not everyone can give as much as they might have in years past. As people struggle to pay for necessities like food because of increased costs, O’Brien said, the goal is to make the good time manageable.
“You have to make sure the things are affordable, and they’re fun,” O’Brien said. “Even when you’re tight on cash, you try to find something fun to do.”
Those who want to can also join the Cancer Action Network, of which O’Brien is a member, for $10. That money goes toward funding the American Cancer Society’s lobbying efforts to get funding for treatment and prevention efforts such as promoting HPV vaccines that can prevent various forms of cancer.
The network also hopes to increase screening for lung and colon cancer.
O’Brien said she hopes people will come out and join the party on Saturday.
“This is to wake people up. This is for survivors to enjoy themselves, to make contact with people, to share,” she said. “It’s a fun day. It’s a day to come out. Bring your family out and help a charity out by enjoying yourself for the day.”