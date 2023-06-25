Relay for Life is a homecoming, a commemoration and a celebration. For Pyper Forfa, it's a memorial for her mother

PITTSFIELD — Pyper Forfa grew up going to Relay for Life with her mother, Dody Brady, each year.

On Saturday, she decorated a luminaria bag in honor of Brady, who passed away in 2014 after battling cancer.

Brady's legacy, Forfa said, is one of a courageous single mother who not only was ever-present for her daughter, but who also served as a linchpin of past American Cancer Society relays in Berkshire County as a member of the leadership committee.

"She lit up any room she walked into," said Forfa of her mother.

Forfa was one of the Relay for Life attendees who braved intermittent rain squalls and drizzles to honor and celebrate those who are battling or beat cancer and those who have passed away.

It was a rain or shine event, because, as Monique Suarez, a senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, said, "cancer doesn't stop for anybody or anything. So neither should we."

Teams of relay participants walked the course at Guardian Life Insurance on South Street, some clad in plastic ponchos, with others eschewing rain gear altogether. Vendors lined the exterior, huddling under tents as the sound of live music emanated from musicians singing in the middle of the course.

For Forfa, this year's event marked the first time she returned to a Relay for Life since her mother passed away. Suarez said she expects this year's Relay for Life fundraising cycle will close out with about $75,000 raised for cancer research and services.

It's a mission that touches the lives of practically everyone, she said.

"Everybody knows somebody who's affected by cancer, so this is an opportunity for people to come out and share, and also to know that there's resources out there," Suarez said.