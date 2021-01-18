What does freedom look like in 2021?
That’s the question Gwendolyn VanSant, CEO and founding director of Bridge, asked participants Monday, leading off the Lee nonprofit’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Zoom.
Coming on the heels of Jan. 6’s violent white supremacist-led invasion of the U.S. Capitol — and during a pandemic that has disproportionately impacted Black communities — the event urged participants to put King’s values into practice in their everyday lives.
Participants characterized freedom as a collective project, emphasizing the interdependence of communities.
For one person, it evoked an educational task of “telling the truth” about ongoing oppression. For another, it meant putting “collaboration over profit” in pursuit of a more even economic distribution.
More than 70 people from Southern Berkshire County and beyond participated in group discussions and sessions throughout the day. VanSant, Bridge’s Stephanie Wright and Revs. Joallen Forte, Carol Allman-Morton and Sloan Letman IV led a midday service, and members of the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation joined for an afternoon listening session on community safety.
It’s important not to allow a simple message of “unity” to overshadow the deeper intent of King’s work, some attendees said, calling for accountability and reckoning with racial and economic injustices.
Only a sustained commitment to racial justice work, VanSant said, can lead to change.
“We’re going to keep these conversations going all day and all year,” VanSant said.
Leigh Davis, a Great Barrington Select Board member, told a story of the central role her father played in making King’s birthday a national holiday. The late Lloyd Davis, who was Black, wanted the holiday to revolve around three tasks: “Remember, celebrate, act.”
“He kept saying, ‘It’s not a Black holiday. It’s a holiday for people of America and the world,’” Davis said. “So he trusted that the human spirit would find creative ways to help, and that was a day of community service and giving back.”
Forte, of Macedonia Baptist Church in Great Barrington, urged people not to view themselves as disconnected from instances of racism such as the Capitol siege. Rather, she said she seeks to take responsibility for King’s “dream” in her daily life, even if it’s just in small steps.
“I believe that Dr. King had a mantle, and I believe he passed that mantle,” she said. “You can say, ‘Oh, those people,’ but guess what? We are ‘those people.’ There is a problem, and we are a part of that problem until there is a solution.”
During the afternoon session on community safety, speakers expressed concerns about a range of issues, including housing instability, racism in schools and hate targeted at members of the disability community.
Two Sheffield residents recalled vandalism of a Black Lives Matter sign in their town and expressed frustration that they felt the incident went unresolved. To one, it showed “this small town is not immune” to hate and racism.
At times, people may not feel empowered to seek justice in the law enforcement system, some said.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said it was clear from the discussion that her office needed to prioritize “addressing the problem of hate in our community,” a process she said it has already begun.
“We need to make sure that people feel safe and confident that when they go to law enforcement with these kinds of concerns, that they’re going to be heard, that they’re going to be met with empathy and that the response is going to be appropriate,” Harrington said.