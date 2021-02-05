U.S. Rep. Richard Neal said Friday he believes Democrats are on pace to pass a new COVID-19 relief package before unemployment benefits would expire in mid-March.
Neal, a Springfield Democrat who chairs House Ways and Means, said he spent “an engaging two hours” discussing the proposed $1.9 trillion package with President Joe Biden and other top Democrats at the White House on Friday.
Ways and Means would write up a portion of the bill allocating $941 billion, including unemployment benefits and an array of tax credits, Neal said.
Democrats’ latest plan would send a full $1,400 check to individuals making $50,000 or less, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The two previous stimulus packages sent full checks to people making up to $75,000.
Dependents over the age of 17 would receive checks under the current plan, the Post reported. Around 13.5 million people, including college students and disabled adults, missed out on payments because they were claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return, according to the People’s Policy Project.
Neal rejected criticisms that using budget reconciliation, a process that allows Democrats to pass a bill without Republican support, clashed with Biden’s promises to promote bipartisanship.
The immediate need due to the pandemic and associated recession, Neal said, justified the use of reconciliation, which allows bills to sidestep the filibuster and pass with a simple majority.
Neal compared the current push to Republicans’ use of reconciliation to pass a 2017 tax cut.
“They were prepared to embrace reconciliation for a tax cut that was unnecessary and borrowed $2.3 trillion,” Neal said. “We are embracing reconciliation to address an international pandemic that has already killed half a million Americans.”
Neal added that Democrats plan to give Republicans “every chance to participate in the reconciliation.” He said that while Biden remains open to suggestions, the president has indicated he “would not retreat” on the size of the package.
The package also includes $350 billion that state and local governments could spend flexibly, Neal said.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s budget recommendation for the next fiscal year, Neal noted, relies heavily on one-time funding. Baker proposed to draw $1.6 billion from the state’s rainy day fund, which would then be left with around $1.1 billion for future crises.
States have incurred costs administering COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as sending National Guard units to Washington last month following the invasion of the U.S. Capitol.
Neal also described a proposal from U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney to provide monthly payments to families with children “robust” and “deserving of further consideration.” Romney’s plan would give households up to $4,200 annually but would cut some welfare programs.