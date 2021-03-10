WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, applauded the final passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, in the following statement:
“This package is a seismic step forward in finally getting ahead of this vicious virus, and ultimately, ushering in a new era of government that will work better for all. In the 33 years that I’ve served in Congress, I don’t think I have cast a more important or more consequential vote than this one today. We stepped up to this moment and delivered for the American people in a way that will be remembered by the lives saved, and by how we set up our economy to recover more equitably and justly than ever before.
“I am immensely proud of the aggressive course of action the Ways and Means Committee contributed to this package. These solutions answer the calls of the workers who saw their industries evaporate last year and those we’ve heard from working parents who have been juggling child care, remote schooling, and their own jobs for months on end. They are experiencing the most fractured pieces of our society, all while undergoing a pandemic, and that’s why we had to go big. Putting money directly into their pockets, helping them better afford child care and health coverage, and shoring up their hard-earned retirement security are all provisions that will help sustain the American people for the better days that still lie ahead.
“Today, we once again showed the American people that help is on the way and finally, the American Rescue Plan is headed to President Biden’s desk for signature.”