Here is a statement from U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, on Wednesday's vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
“We are a nation of laws, traditions, and values. The seditious act we witnessed on January 6th was unprecedented, and President Trump’s response to this horrific attack and deadly insurrection was inexcusable. When the citadel of our democracy comes under attack, actions taken by the President need to be swift and unwavering. Instead, the President incited this mob. He called on his supporters to come to Washington, to march to the Capitol and to fight. When my colleagues plead with him to call off his supporters and their dangerous actions, he ignored them.
“What occurred last Wednesday afternoon was an affront to our historic republic, and the President illustrated his complete inability to lead this country with honor and effectively fulfill his constitutional duty.
“When we called for President Trump’s impeachment in December 2019, I said, ‘Impeachment is reserved for moments of grave danger, when the constitutional order becomes dangerously out of balance. Moments like this one.’ This is unequivocally another one of those moments.
“We are a nation built on rule of law, not the law of rulers. Last Wednesday, the President incited an insurrection and today I voted once again to impeach him.”