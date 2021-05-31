Sections of Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Otis and Becket will be subject to intermittent lane closures from Tuesday to Friday because of bridge and guardrail repairs, the state Department of Transportation said.
Travel will be maintained through the work zones at all times, but drivers should expect delays, to reduce speed and to use caution, the DOT said in a news release.
In Otis and Becket, work between mile markers 19 and 22, in eastbound and westbound lanes, will be done from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. The low-speed travel lane will be closed for those periods.
At mile marker 10 in Lee, in the westbound lane, there will be lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
Drivers can find more information, as well as updates on real-time traffic conditions, by calling 511, visiting mass511.com, following the DOT on Twitter at @MassDOT or downloading the DOT’s GoTime mobile app.