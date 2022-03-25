Report for America, The Eagle and you: Please give to support local journalism

A year ago, The Berkshire Eagle asked for readers’ help to allow us to add a reporter to The Eagle staff through Report for America. Readers like you responded generously with the donations to make that happen: Greta Jochem, an experienced news reporter, is nearing her one-year anniversary serving this community as a member of The Eagle’s newsroom.
We're asking for your help to sustain Greta's journalism into the next year.
As the reporter covering North Adams and as a member of The Eagle's investigations team covering all of Berkshire County, the journalism she has produced in the past year is impressive and impactful. From the problem of blight in our community to reporting on governmental Open Meeting Law violations, stories like these would not have happened without Greta. And Greta would not be here without the backing of Report for America and readers who value the importance of informative, local journalism.
Report for America is a program of The GroundTruth Project, a nationwide initiative that supports news coverage of underserved beats and communities.
There are myriad reasons why local newsrooms in the United States are shrinking or shutting, but here at The Berkshire Eagle, our focus is to grow the robust local journalism that our readers expect and need to live their lives effectively.
On the local level, journalism is a vital public service. When it comes to Report for America, it’s also about community service: Greta and her Report for America colleague Danny Jin volunteered their time and taught a media studies class at Drury High School this school year.
The people who founded The GroundTruth Project and Report for America are journalists who know the headwinds newsrooms face and wanted to do something about it. They believe, and so do we, that "community journalism will not thrive unless the community supports it."
That's why in each community served by a Report for America corps member, reader support is essential to fund reporters like Greta for the work they do in the communities they serve. And that's why Report for America, The Berkshire Eagle and our readers are in this together. With this three-pronged approach, we all keep local journalism thriving.
We ask for your donations to continue supporting Greta's work: Please contribute at berkshireeagle.com/rfa. Our goal is to raise $30,000 to keep going into next year. In the first three weeks of fundraising, we have raised $8,000. Let’s close that gap.
(P.S. You may have seen the recent "60 Minutes" segment on why The GroundTruth's Report for America program is necessary and vital. If you haven't seen it, here's that segment.)