PITTSFIELD — A resident of the Elizabeth Freeman Center is being credited with helping to quickly snuff out a fire at the shelter on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The woman, who smelled smoke, discovered the fire in a first-floor bedroom closet, and used a fire extinguisher to combat the flames, the shelter director told firefighters.
Her quick action stopped the fire from growing and putting other residents and firefighters at risk, according to a statement from the Pittsfield Fire Department.
Firefighters, who responded to the home shortly after 1 p.m., completely extinguished the fire and helped treat the victims, who were transported to Berkshire Medical Center by County Ambulance.
One woman suffered from inhalation of smoke and the dry chemicals from the fire extinguisher; the other injured an ankle.
Investigators determined the fire was accidental. All staff and residents were allowed to return to the building.