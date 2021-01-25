Massachusetts will open vaccinations to people 75 and older starting Feb. 1, the state announced on Monday.
One week ahead of the start of Phase Two, Gov. Charlie Baker said he would also change the state’s timeline to move residents 65 and older higher in priority.
Phase Two sign-ups for people 75 and older will begin online on Wednesday at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine, according to the governor. Residents age 65-74 and those with two or more comorbidities are expected to become eligible later in February, though the exact date depends on federal vaccine supply.
The change means that essential workers, such as educators and grocery store workers, will now fall below elderly residents on the state’s priority list. It also means that people with two or more comorbidities will not be eligible immediately at the outset of Phase Two, as previously expected. Individuals with one comorbidity will still be eligible at the end of Phase Two, as planned.
Baker stressed that the rate of vaccinations depends on federal supply, which is expected to remain limited at first.
Massachusetts now has the capacity to vaccinate nearly a quarter of a million people each week and plans to ramp up to more than 300,000 people a week by mid-February, according to the governor. But the state does not expect to be able to vaccinate at max capacity at first, unless the federal government begins to ship doses to Massachusetts at a higher rate.
"If we continue to get what we've been getting, and we do what we're planning to do over the next two weeks, we will have empty seats and open appointments that we won't be able to fill," said Baker. "It's better to overplan at this point in the process and hope the feds can get there than to under prepare."
Berkshire County health officials have said they expect to have capacity to vaccinate at least 3,000 people per day, if supplies become available.
The state's decision to prioritize people 65 and older stems from a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that many other states have already adopted.
Baker addressed criticism that Massachusetts has been slow to open eligibility to older residents, as vaccinations for the elderly have already kicked off in states across the country.
"I get the fact that, by choosing a number of very targeted communities and populations ... that would create a slower ramp up than you would see where you just took big groups by age and said, 'Go,'" he said. "But I do believe, at the end of the day, we made the right decision out of the gate."
Residents should check mass.gov/COVIDVaccine to see whether they are eligible. If eligible, they can go to mass.gov/COVIDVaccineMap to find a clinic, sign up for an appointment and fill out the state’s eligibility self-attestation form. Local health officials say they will provide a phone number for anyone who does not have a computer or phone to register on.