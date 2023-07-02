Residents travel across state lines to Area 51 Fireworks in Chesterfield, N.H., in anticipation of the Fourth of July

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — In anticipation of Independence Day, residents from afar flocked to Area 51 Fireworks in Chesterfield, N.H., to stock up on holiday favorites.
“People are coming from Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, even Rhode Island,” said David Wright, the general manager at Area 51.
Firework prices have decreased since last year, a change that Wright attributed to the recent disappearance of the pandemic’s lingering backlog.
“This year, we’ve been able to bring back our loyalty and rewards programs. All the freebies we had are back.”
And, as it turns out, this decrease in prices has attracted customers who have an appetite for a good show.
“Honesty, around this time right now, I’d say the average family that walks in here spends between four and six thousand. Our first two purchases this morning were just over two grand,” noted Wright.
Customers aren’t just buying smaller fireworks, either; most come and buy mortars, a type of large firework hand-loaded into a plastic tube and shot into the sky.
“People will come and fill their truck beds, some truckloads, and others U-Hauls. It’s just cheaper in New Hampshire.”
Tishane McFarlane, a shopper from Hartford, Conn., admitted that the most he would spend this year was $1,500.
“I’ll start off with the Roman candles and then move to the bigger stuff. Once we get to the mortars, it’s our stuff versus whichever street can hear us,” said McFarlane.
Firework shows in Hartford will last until 1 or 2 a.m.
“We’ll go sometimes 'till the sun comes up. That’s when you can’t see them anymore.”
To keep the residents of Brattleboro and neighboring towns safe this Fourth of July, Brattleboro, Vt., Fire Chief Lenny Howard recommended always prioritizing safety when handling fireworks.
“Never give fireworks to children,” Howard said. “Also, never use fireworks under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Last year, in 2022, there were 10,200 ER-treated firework-related injuries in the U.S., and a majority of them, 73 percent, happened on the Fourth of July. Thirty-eight percent of the firework-related injuries last year were burns.
“It’s also a good idea to keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap,” Howard said. Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly. Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.”