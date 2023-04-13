Open Meeting Law complaint roils Rest of River Committee on GE's PCB dump site in Lee

LEE — A river doesn’t run smoothly at the five-town Rest of River Municipal Committee these days.
In fact, it was fierce verbal warfare after the committee accepted its legal counsel’s advice that a vote taken at a previous meeting need not be overturned — as requested in an Open Meeting Law complaint filed by Joshua Bloom, an angry Lee resident.
Emotions ran high during a public Zoom meeting Thursday moderated by Tom Matuszko, executive director of the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.
Five-town committee member Bob Jones of the Lee Select Board, who joined the inter-municipal group in January, accused the committee formed 10 years ago of ignoring the concerns of Lee residents infuriated over the planned PCB waste disposal facility in their town.
Many Lee residents are furious over “a toxic waste dump” at a landfill near Woods Pond. A previous version of the PCB removal plan in 2017 required all PCB-contaminated material to be trucked out of state. The “dump” would take only low-level toxins, per the EPA-GE settlement.
The flareup was triggered by the committee’s official response to Bloom’s Open Meeting Law complaint filed March 31.
He argued that the committee violated the Open Meeting Law because an agenda item for the previous committee meeting on March 27 was too vague. The description was “Approval of Expenditure of Funds.”
Bloom submitted the complaint on the advice of Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain. Bloom, claiming he represented “continued community concerns,” accused the committee of making “secretive decisions with no public input.”
At the March 27 meeting, members voted 4-1, with Jones dissenting, to spend up to $15,000 from its litigation funds. The committee intends to take part in oral arguments supporting the $576 million EPA-GE cleanup agreement at the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on May 4.
The Lee-based Housatonic River Initiative led by Tim Gray appealed previous approval of the settlement by the three-judge Environmental Appeals Board in Washington, D.C., last year.
Bloom demanded that the five-town committee overturn its approval of the $15,000 spending item by voting again at a future evening meeting that would include public comment.
Matuszko, reading the written response from committee attorney Brian R. Falk of Mirick O’Connell in Worcester, said that the committee is not required to rescind its previous vote to spend the $15,000.
However, going forward, the attorney said agenda items will offer more clearly defined details so that “a reasonable member of the public could read the topic and understand the anticipated nature of the committee’s discussion.”
According to attorney Falk, the agenda description challenged by Bloom should have read: “Approval of expenditure of funds for additional legal work on Rest of River cleanup litigation.”
The committee voted 4-1 to adopt Falk’s response to the Open Meeting Law complaint upholding the March 27 vote. In favor were members Channing Gibson of Lenox, Steve Shatz of Stockbridge, Chris Rembold of Great Barrington and Rene Wood of Sheffield. Jones voted no as he had on March 27.
During Thursday's meeting, Bloom and other opponents complained repeatedly about the exclusion of public comment.
In response to the frequent interruptions by Bloom and other opponents of the Rest of River Settlement, Shatz asked Matuszko to mute members of the public. He did not.
According to Jones, the Rest of River Municipal Committee’s stated mission of working together on behalf of the five towns is not true.
“We’re all pretending that it is, but it’s not the case," Jones said. "We’re operating unilaterally, arbitrarily. You folks have been at it for years.”
In response, Wood — a longtime member of Sheffield’s Select Board — took “great offense at the way you have described this committee, Bob. It’s your right to say what you want. Our interests are involved in the settlement agreement we have put forward, whether Lee agrees with it or not.”
She also criticized what she termed Jones’ effort to "politicize" the meetings.
“I really take extreme offense at the way you have characterized thousands of hours of our work through your lenses,” she told Jones. “You really are very focused on your opinion, which you have the right to be. But please do not make any aspersions on our committee when you don’t know the whole history.”
Firing back, Jones said, “I take great exception on the part of my constituents, the residents of Lee, that you, in fact, have been a party to putting a toxic waste dump in the town of Lee over an aquifer.”
Jones also said, “The people in your towns have been in the dark for years, all under the guise of ‘we can’t talk about it because we’re in litigation.’ That’s absurd.”
He also noted that the three Lee Select Board members who signed on to the agreement are “long gone because of what they did, so let that be a matter of record.”
Lenox, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield representatives, as well as former Lee Select Board member Patty Carlino, negotiated the revised, closed-door mediated settlement in 2019, and it was unveiled publicly in February 2020.
A copy of Bloom’s complaint and the committee’s official response has been conveyed to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Division of Open Government.