It already wasn’t going so well for Jeffrey Caminiti's restaurant when he learned that a federal bailout fund had closed.
Emergency restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic forced him to shut down 20 Railroad Trattoria & Pub in Great Barrington, and run through two rounds of federal relief loans as he twice reopened and found expenses overtaking revenue. He’s fully open now, but he says he’s struggling, and the relief grants that were supposed to help restaurant owners stay afloat — and that, he noted, initially prioritized women, people of color and veterans before this got challenged in court — didn’t come through.
“I got a notice that they ran out of money,” he said. “The funds diminished very rapidly because there’s just so many people in need.”
Caminiti’s was one of 278,000 applications in the spring to the Small Business Administration for some of $28.6 billion in Federal Restaurant Revitalization Funds. The money is part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan for a range of businesses including food trucks, bars, bakeries and wineries, to offset pandemic-related revenue losses of up to $10 million. Applications totaled $72 billion, and the agency gave grants to 101,004 of these. Massachusetts businesses received nearly $1 billion, but it wasn't nearly enough — more than $43 billion hasn’t been allocated to all the applicants who qualified, and the restaurant industry now is making a push to reload the fund as it reels from the messy distribution that created haves and have nots.
On July 9, the SBA released a list of RRF grant recipients. In Berkshire County, 68 businesses in 14 cities and towns received a total of $14.46 million.
The highest grant, $1,723,095, went to Mezze Bistro & Bar in Williamstown. Of the three recipients in Great Barrington, The Well received the most funding, at $458,863; in Lenox, Arizona Pizza got two grants totaling $828,890, and and Haven, $589,428. Panda Garden in Lee received the least, at $5,208.
Staying alive
To some Berkshires restaurateurs, the application portal was like a spin of the roulette wheel.
“We applied at 12:05 and the application process started at noon,” said Emily Irwin, who with her husband Josh Irwin, owns Cantina 229 in New Marlborough, and MoonCloud in Great Barrington, which the couple owns with Billy Jack Paul. It was too late — they soon learned that the the RRF had been exhausted. Their future, she added, is shaky.
"It doesn't feel very optimistic," she said. "I don't really know what's going to happen."
Josh Irwin said they have worked hard just to keep the businesses alive. Cantina had reopened, then shut again in June, while pivoting to a barbeque food truck on the property. And MoonCloud’s tiny space made it possible to open only when the weather turned warm, and the restrictions were eased and lifted.
“Nobody took home any money,” he said. “The grant certainly would have given us a little buffer … a cushion to keep pushing through and not worry about rent.”
Josh Irwin explained that the problems spiraled upon reopening. Worker shortages and supply hikes, like this week’s 250 percent jump in baby back rib prices, are combined with frustrated customers who Irwin believes won’t pay substantially more for meals to make up for these costs, including the increase in worker pay.
“Do you think anybody is going to buy a $74 dollar rack of ribs?” he said. “ No way.”
At Bizen Gourmet Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Great Barrington, owner Michael Marcus is still dealing with cost hikes and supply issues. He got a federal loan to help him through 2020, but didn’t apply for an RRF grant because Bizen switched to takeout immediately when the pandemic began.
“We stayed open and kept our employees on, but we did too well to qualify for their funding,” he said. “There were other restaurants that had to close and they needed it more than we did.”
Moe’s Tavern in Lee is one, and owner Josh Cohen is grateful to have received his $269,224 grant last month. Cohen had to shut down completely last year because Moe’s doesn’t serve food.
“After 15 months out of business, paying full bills, this is going to be a huge help to pay off everything that I had to basically borrow from myself to live the year,” he said, noting that he also had to borrow from family, whom he’s since repaid. The grant will help him make any improvements for future restrictions, should he need to, and to continue paying competitive wages.
“I haven’t spent it yet, but it’s a great safety net,” he said. “I couldn’t survive another 15 month shutdown.”