Western Massachusetts will bring some more new faces to the Statehouse next year, continuing a trend from the past few election cycles.
Incumbents often have run unopposed — it’s a tendency that, lawmakers believe, shows that residents approve of their performance — but retirements have opened spots in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. That has meant less seniority and fewer leadership positions, but more new ideas and perspectives.
“The delegation in the eastern part of my district, Franklin and Hampshire Counties, has changed significantly over the past three years,” state Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru, wrote in an email. “We went from having Senate President Stan Rosenberg, [House] Vice Chair of Ways and Means Steve Kulik, Majority Whip Ellen Story and Reps. Peter Kocot and John Scibak, who both chaired important committees, to five first-term representatives.
“Regionally that means we took a big hit in terms of influence in the State House, but the silver lining has been the infusion of excitement and energy that comes with being new at the job.”
Next year, Western Massachusetts will lose its longest-tenured state lawmaker with the retirement of state Rep. Thomas Petrolati, D-Ludlow, who chairs the Committee on Steering, Policy and Scheduling.
Members of the Berkshire County delegation, though, have not faced an opponent since state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, was elected in 2017 to succeed Gailanne Cariddi, who died while in office.
“I’m one of those new guys,” Barrett said. “I think that it’s important, but I’m also a strong believer that you have to have experience as well as new voices from time to time.”
Lawmakers look favorably upon the gains in diversity that their new colleagues have brought. Two years ago, a wave of retirements in the Pioneer Valley opened up opportunities for several women to win office, including state Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, and state Reps. Lindsay Sabadosa, D-Northampton, Mindy Domb, D-Amherst, and Natalie Blais, D-Sunderland.
“Fresh ideas, better understanding and diversity, I think, is great, and I welcome that,” said state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox.
This year, Adam Gomez won a primary challenge against incumbent Sen. James Welch, D-West Springfield, and an uncontested general election for the Hampden district Senate seat. Gomez has said he will be the first Puerto Rican and the first Afro-Latino to serve in the Senate.
State Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, said he already has gotten to know Gomez through the latter’s work as executive director of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center in Springfield.
“He’s a great guy, and he really brings a lot to the effort,” Hinds said. “I’m also very happy to have a person of color entering the Senate. We’ve really been going in the wrong direction in that way, so, that’s a really positive part of his victory.
“We have experienced a lot of turnover as a delegation, and I think we’ve been able to really use that to an advantage when we have creative approaches, a new lens through which people will look at problems and issues.”
State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, said she has worked closely with a new House member, Patricia Duffy, who will succeed Rep. Aaron Vega, D-Holyoke. Duffy long has served as a legislative aide for Vega, who did not run for reelection.
“I’m very excited to work with Representative-elect Duffy in that she has been a colleague as a staff member,” Farley-Bouvier said, adding that Duffy has been “very involved” with the House Progressive Caucus, which Farley-Bouvier co-chairs. “She certainly knows her district extremely well.”
Working well as a group is why Berkshire lawmakers believe they have not faced opponents in recent elections.
“I get my report card every two years, and it’s called Election Day,” Pignatelli said, adding that he believes constituents have found him to be accessible, even if they don’t necessarily always agree with him. “It’s a pass-or-fail grade, and I’ve been up to the challenge.”
“The new members of the [Western Massachusetts] delegation have each been great to work with, although they still have some work to do to fully jell as a team,” Mark said. “The members of the Berkshire delegation have been together for a little while now and work well together because we understand each other’s strengths and there’s not a lot of ego.”
Another aspect is that representing Western Massachusetts can come with unique difficulties, Barrett added.
“A big part of it is, it’s tough being out here in the western part of the state sometimes and making sure we’re not looked upon as a foreign country,” he said. “I think it’s very simple: The representatives from Berkshire County and Western Massachusetts have the most difficult jobs of any representatives because of our distance from there.”
Barrett said that while he has the longest commute to the Statehouse of any lawmaker, it also takes more time for Western Massachusetts lawmakers to visit each of their communities because of lower population density. Barrett represents nine municipalities and “would fully expect” that number to rise to about 15 in the next redistricting cycle, he said.
“It’s going to be interesting as redistricting happens in the next session to see how our districts change,” said Mark, who chairs the House Committee on Redistricting, “and hopefully by then there will be an opportunity to get to know new communities directly in person.”