PITTSFIELD — Elevator repairs at City Hall have delayed the City Council’s return to in-person meetings, the council president said Thursday.
Because of the repairs, the Pittsfield City Council will meet virtually one more time before getting back to in-person meetings, according to Councilor Peter Marchetti.
On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation to extend until April 2022 a portion of the state’s Open Meeting Law that gave public bodies the option to participate in remote meetings. The provision had been set to expire this week.
The City Council’s next meeting is Tuesday, and will take place via Zoom.