STOCKBRIDGE — A resolution to the bitter legal dispute between the Stockbridge Bowl Association and the town’s Conservation Commission remains as tangled as the chronic weed infestation that lake stakeholders want to attack with a test application of a herbicide.
Still pending is a possible Berkshire County Superior Court order holding the commission in contempt of court for failing to implement Judge John Agostini’s order to the town late last year to allow a pilot program test of a fluridone chemical treatment to attack Eurasian milfoil weeds in the state-owned lake.
But, the judge also acknowledged that the state Department of Environmental Protection must clear the way for the herbicide treatment.
After a closed-door meeting of the Select Board and the Conservation Commission on Thursday night, the members voted to approve a new “special order of conditions” for the project from the DEP.
The state order restricts the test of the chemical fluridone — it commonly is used in many Massachusetts lakes to attack nuisance invasive vegetation — to about 17.5 acres in the southern and western portions of the 380-acre lake. The DEP calls it an ecological restoration project.
The revised order from the state “specifically prohibits the application or use of any other lake management practice that would directly or indirectly, purposefully or accidentally, result in the ‘destruction of vegetation’ within the two designated test plots.”
The DEP order insists on the department’s right to deny “any and all other lake management techniques” anywhere on the lake, such as “hand-pulling, mechanical harvesting, hydro-raking, dredging” or other approaches to weed control.
The goal of the project, as described by the state agency, is “the substantial and ecologically significant control of Eurasian, whorled or spiked water milfoil” aimed at removing the weeds from the “diverse aquatic plant community.”
The state also requires that each of the two test plots contain an abundance of the weeds totaling at least 50 percent of the designated area.
The fluridone application would begin during the growing season of 2022, assuming compliance with the special conditions.
If the tests are successful in the eyes of the DEP, the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and the state’s Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program, the entire lake could be treated with the fluridone herbicide under strict state control, but not until the end of the growing season in 2026.
The executive session of the Select Board and Conservation Commission was attended by a phalanx of attorneys, including three from Miyares and Harrington, the town counsel for Stockbridge.
They declined to comment on the approval of the DEP’s new special order of conditions for the project. Attorney Donna Brewer cited litigation pending before Agostini at the Berkshire County Superior Court.
At the recent Superior Court hearing, Agostini reportedly cautioned that the town might face financial penalties if he rules that the Conservation Commission is in contempt of his December 2019 order allowing the herbicide treatment project, pending state DEP approval.
The Stockbridge Bowl Association had filed a new lawsuit in September seeking a contempt citation against the town.
According to several attorneys who attended the remote hearing Oct. 29, Agostini encouraged the association and the town to seek a settlement before he rules this month on the SBA’s effort to win the contempt citation.
Asked for reaction to Thursday night’s approval by the town of the new state order, SBA President Richard Seltzer told The Eagle: “We are not going to negotiate in public. If this is what the town intends to offer us, we shall make a confidential response to the town.”
After the Oct. 29 Superior Court hearing, Seltzer noted that the court ruled 11 months ago that the Stockbridge Conservation Commission "lacked substantial evidence" to support its attempts to block the use of the herbicide fluridone.
At the hearing, he stated, Agostini indicated that the commission had failed to honor the court order and that a contempt-of-court order might be forthcoming.
"The SBA only sought the court's intervention after repeatedly asking the Conservation Commission, two Select Board members and the Stockbridge town administrator to honor the December 2019 court order,” Seltzer said. “The Stockbridge Bowl Association is eager to meet with town officials to settle this matter in accordance with the court's rulings."
As of Friday afternoon, he said, “the town has done nothing to contact the SBA with any offer to settle.”