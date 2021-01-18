Richard Kurek, a United States Air Force veteran, earned the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 448 Volunteer of the Year Award, according to Arnie Perras, commander of VFW Post 448.
Kurek earned the honor due to participation in Post 448 activities, including nursing home visits, attending military funerals and engaging in Honor Guard functions and Buddy Poppy drives. He also invested time in fundraising, youth programs, committee work and other activities.
The Volunteer of the Year award, created by Perras in 2012, is designed to create an incentive for volunteers to partake in community activities and be recognized for their efforts.
Weekly records of involvement by volunteers are kept and points are awarded for each activity to help select an annual winner and avoid partiality.
Yearly winners receive a plaque and gift certificates.