It seems everything has been turned upside down in today's COVID-19 world, and I'd say Tampa Bay's three major-league teams — the Lightning, Rays and Buccaneers — all reaching the championship round in the same sports season can serve as Exhibit A.
Yes, as fans of the Boston Red Sox and Bruins can tell you, the Stanley Cup-champion Lightning had been NHL contenders for awhile and the World Series runner-up Rays have been a low-payroll pain for years.
But to go 3-for-3, even with the help of Tom Brady, is unexpected, to say the least — and getting to host the Super Bowl just takes it to another level.
Admittedly, I have a different perspective, because my newspaper career started at the Tampa Tribune in September 1972. When I arrived, the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area had just over 1 million residents (it's over 3 million today). Certainly, the region was growing, but I don't remember sensing that I'd just moved into a city that would field an NFL team within four years, let alone one that would host Super Bowls, but that's just what happened.
Once I had spent a few months in 1972 with my new boss, Tribune Sports Editor Tom McEwen, my skepticism had turned into anticipation. He was arguably the biggest force behind the city's decision to build the original Tampa Stadium in 1967, with the eventual goal of it being home to an NFL team.
Tom was all about promoting his city's future as a pro sports town in his five-day-a-week Morning After column, and it was obvious he'd cultivated strong relationships with owners across the league.
Longtime NFL executive Gil Brandt, in a recent article looking back at the four Super Bowls held in Tampa, said this about McEwen's role in the city being awarded the league's 27th franchise, on April 24, 1974, and its first Super Bowl in 1984:
"I want to take this opportunity to call out the efforts of Tom McEwen, the former sportswriter and sports editor of the Tampa Tribune. McEwen, who passed away in 2011, was a great backer of Tampa. His name was very powerful, and he was instrumental in the city landing an NFL team in 1976. Unlike most writers or media people, McEwen was the kind of guy who got the job done — he didn't just rely on somebody else to get the job done for him. Without him, Tampa likely never would have hosted that first Super Bowl."
In hindsight, if McEwen and Tampa city officials hadn't acted boldly, the city may have never acquired a team, when you realize that nearby Orlando might have been the more logical choice, given that Disney World opened in 1971, just months before Tampa secured its franchise.
Of course, there have been plenty of times through the past 46 years that many in the Tampa Bay area perhaps wished the effort hadn't been successful. Yes, the Bucs won Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003, and there are 13 NFL franchises that never have won one, but this is a team that lost its first 26 games in 1976 and '77 and has known much more agony than ecstasy.
A bad omen
Several months before the Bucs played their first regular-season game, on Sept. 12, 1976, McEwen gave me a six-month trial as the executive sports editor, essentially putting me in charge of the daily operation probably five years before I would have expected it.
I jumped in headfirst, working 12-hour days and working to incorporate daily Bucs coverage without damaging our coverage of high school, college and local sports. The buildup to the season was huge: We produced a 36-page special section for opening day, but the thrill was gone pretty quickly.
Any thoughts that the Bucs were going to be watchable that first season ended quickly, when they took three weeks to score and didn't get their first touchdown until Week 4, and that was on a 44-yard fumble return.
Those first two years turned out to be a bad omen, when you consider that Tampa Bay has registered winning records in only 13 of 45 seasons — plus one .500 season — and own the lowest all-time winning percentage of any NFL team, at .393.
Having lured highly regarded college coach John McKay away from Southern California, where he had led the Trojans to four national championships, it looked like the Bucs had hit the jackpot, but there wasn't a coach on the planet who was going to win with the bunch he inherited. Let's just say the NFL did no favors for the Bucs or the Seattle Seahawks, the other expansion team that started in 1976, by leaving very little talent available for them in the expansion draft.
While I can't say for sure that the 1976 and '77 Buccaneer teams were the worst in NFL history, I know if there were others that were, I'm glad I didn't have to watch them!
Here are some numbers that illustrate those teams' ineptitude:
• The Bucs were outscored 43-0 in their first two games and managed three field goals in Week 3 before finally scoring their first touchdown, in Week 4, on 44-yard fumble return.
• They ranked 28th in the 28-team league in total offense and 27th in defense in 1976. They were also last in offense in 1977, but improved defensively, to 13th.
• Starting quarterback and former Florida Gator Steve Spurrier, the 1966 Heisman Trophy winner, averaged a mere 116.3 yards per game passing, with seven touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 1976.
• The Bucs were shut out 10 times over those first two seasons.
'He'd made a mistake'
Apparently, it didn't take McKay long to realize that heading to Tampa wasn't such a good idea, according to his son.
"My dad told me that, looking back on it, he knew within the first week he got to Tampa that he’d made a mistake,” J.K. McKay told the Los Angeles Times in 2007.
The nightmarish season was enough to end Spurrier's disappointing NFL career and send him on to his successful coaching career, which included winning two national championships at his alma mater.
The first 12 games of 1977 didn't offer much hope for the increasingly frustrated fan base. Unknown rookie quarterback Randy Hedberg from Minot State (S.D.) — "Why not Minot" was the headline when he was named the starter — lasted just four games as a starter.
At the Tribune, we had been sending McEwen, Bucs beat reporter Jim Selman and a photographer on the road with the team, waiting for the first elusive victory. Management decided to leave the photographer at home for Week 15, in New Orleans, assuming another loss and looking to save money. So, naturally, that was the week they finally tasted victory.
New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning, the father of Eli and Peyton, said before the game that losing to the Bucs would be "a disgrace." The Bucs proceeded to intercept Manning and backup Bobby Scott six times and returned three for touchdowns to set an NFL record in a shocking 33-14 victory. The offense scored only one touchdown!
"He [Manning] said what he wanted to say and got his foot in his mouth," said Bucs linebacker Richard "Batman" Woods — he had two of the interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown — after the game. "You know how the law of nature works. It's been working against us for two years. Finally, it worked for us."
The victory on Dec. 11, 1977, came a stunning 1,298 days after Tampa was awarded the franchise on April 24, 1974. The headline I went with in sports was "At Looooooog Last," and that expressed that we could finally report on a victory!
With the monkey off their back, the Bucs finished the season with another win, beating the then-St. Louis Cardinals 17-7, and over the next two years grew into a surprise playoff team thanks to the Lee Roy Selmon-led defense. In 1979, the Bucs shocked the NFL by going 10-6, making the playoffs and advancing to the NFC Championship game, where their offense was blanked 9-0 by the Los Angeles Rams.
Over the next three years, with Selmon leading the defense and strong-armed quarterback Doug Williams steadily improving, the Bucs made the playoffs in 1981 and '82. Unfortunately, owner Hugh Culverhouse wouldn't increase the quarterback's salary — he was the lowest-paid starter in the league and made less money than 12 backup QBs at the time — despite McKay wanting to keep Williams, one of the league's first black starting quarterbacks, on his roster.
Williams' departure in 1983 to the U.S. Football League's Oklahoma Outlaws started a stretch of 14 consecutive sub-.500 seasons for the Bucs. At the time I left the Tribune in 1985 for the Boston Herald, the Buccaneers had posted a 44-88 record.
Before I left, and these memories boil to the surface every Super Bowl week, Tampa hosted its first Super Bowl, on Jan. 22, 1984. It was the biggest week of my career, with the nation's sports media all in town. Our competition, the St. Petersburg Times — now the Tampa Bay Times — was considered one of the nation's top sports sections, while we had made gains but admittedly were not its equal.
This was our big chance! The week went very well matching the competition, and I went into game day thinking that, at the very least, we had gained some respect.
Unfortunately, in putting out a mammoth 32-page game section, plenty could go wrong, and did, though our writers did a great job reporting on a boring game (Oakland 38, Redskins 9). We eventually got the section out, perhaps an hour past deadline — with the publisher looking over my shoulder, ouch! — and headed to a bar to commiserate.
I had noted to myself when I got to work that afternoon that I needed to get gas before heading over the Gandy Bridge to St. Petersburg after work, like I was going to remember that after 12 hours under deadline pressure on the biggest day of my career.
Naturally, after one drink before closing time, I run out gas on the bridge. A kind gentleman stops, pushing my car off the bridge and offering me a ride home. I get into his car and I'm surrounded by perhaps a thousand copies of the rival St. Petersburg Times, for whom he was a carrier.
Not able to help myself, I ask if I can have one and he says "yes." I look at the Times' glorious reproduction and well-designed section, and by the time I get home, I feel like the Bucs did after their games in 1976-77.
So, as I root for the Bucs in remembrance of my Tampa years (as a lifetime Dolphins fan, rooting for Brady isn't easy), I will be thankful that I'm not on the hot seat in Tampa like I was on that Sunday 37 years ago and will remember those early NFL days in the Cigar City as I enjoy the game from my couch.