U.S. Rep. Richard Neal says Democrats have a 'decent shot' to keep the House

PITTSFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal said Friday he has high hopes that Democrats will maintain control of the House of Representatives.
He refrained from commenting on the prospective criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump after the House's Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena him.
His comments came during an editorial board meeting with The Berkshire Eagle.
Neal, who represents the Berkshires and sits at the head of the House Ways and Means Committee, pointed to an interview in The Guardian with Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg. In that, Rosenberg broke down House races on a “state-by-state, case-by-case” basis and said the 2022 midterm elections are a jump ball.
“I think it’s a decent shot,” Neal said. “I’ve always felt it was a jump ball, and I’ll tell you why: I knew [the Republicans] were going to nominate a lot of bad candidates.”
If Republicans take control of the House in the next session, Neal would no longer serve as chairman of Ways and Means. He is running for re-election himself on Nov. 8 and faces off against Republican Dean Martilli of West Springfield.
Neal said the primary election system allows candidates with fringe views to end up on the November ballot, but believes they won’t fare as well in a general election. Pointing to races in New Hampshire, Colorado and California, among others, Neal said he thought the math was favorable for Democrats — but with a caveat.
“I think you’re probably, realistically now, inside of 25 seats that are yet to be determined,” Neal said. The House is made up of 435 elected representatives. “The problem you have in a midterm election is you just don’t know who’s going to vote.”
The “energy level and enthusiasm” of these midterms might be key factors, he said.
In responding to news that the Jan. 6 Committee voted Thursday to subpoena Trump, Neal said he couldn’t comment, on the advice of House counsel, but applauded the work of the committee. The panel, made up of House representatives, has been investigating the breach of the U.S. Capitol that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021.
The insurrection attempt was tied to a House vote to certify the results of the 2020 election, in which current President Joe Biden defeated Trump. The committee voted unanimously Thursday to have Trump testify before it.
“I think that the Jan. 6 committee has really leaned in on the facts,” Neal said. “That has been an essential part of maintaining our democracy."
In July 2021, the House Ways and Means Committee, led by Neal, requested Trump’s tax returns from the Department of Treasury.
On Friday, Neal also shared his own personal perspective on the events of Jan. 6, recalling that he was barricaded in his office with two U.S. Capitol police officers, one of whom had a gun trained on the door.
“They were marauding,” Neal said of those participating in the insurrection. “The door bowed. They were shoving in, they were hollering every epithet you could think of."
"I think one of the best things we did, it was about 3:43 in the morning, we went in and confirmed that Joe Biden had won, back into that chamber with tear gas and smoke and windows broken and the place in shatters – we went back in,” he said.