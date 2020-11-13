RICHMOND — All town buildings have been closed until further notice due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 413-553-7793, but the buildings will remain closed to the public, according to a newsletter from the town.
Other towns in the Berkshires have taken similar measures. Officials in Dalton opted to close Town Hall and its senior center to the public starting on Thursday after state public health officials announced eight new COVID-19 cases in town over the last two weeks.
Pittsfield has also closed municipal buildings to the public, and the spike in cases forced schools to suspend in-person learning and limited restaurants to close in-door dining.