RICHMOND — Three dogs died and a family was displaced on Monday when a fire erupted in their two-story ranch home on Dublin Road.
There were no injuries, and the house is not a total loss, according to town Fire Chief Steven Traver.
"We saved it," Traver said, noting it took roughly five to 10 minutes to knock down the fire. "When I arrived flames were coming out of the kitchen door and up on the roof."
The son of the homeowners, who were not at home at the time, escaped unharmed, Traver said. The American Red Cross is helping the family find a temporary place to live.
The fire, which was reported just before 6:45 p.m., appeared to have started in the kitchen, Traver said, though no one was cooking at the time. The state Fire Marshal was en route late Monday to investigate the cause.
Traver praised the efforts of all the fire companies that responded, including Great Barrington, Lenox, West Stockbridge and those from Columbia County, N.Y. Richmond was first at the scene.