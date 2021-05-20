RICHMOND — Prolonged applause and cheers erupted Wednesday night as a huge turnout of annual town meeting voters approved the largest building project since the expansion and renovation of the Richmond Consolidated School 20 years ago.
A near-record crowd overwhelmingly endorsed a new Town Hall, Library and Community Center project costing up to $6.8 million, financed primarily by a low-interest bond. The margin, 270 in favor, 34 against, was far above the required two-thirds supermajority of 203.
Turnout was about 25 percent of the 1,239 registered voters. The thumping victory margin surprised and gratified town leaders who had expected a tighter tally.
The third try turned out to be the charm, following close-call rejections by voters for Town Hall and library projects in 2002 and 2005.
Building Committee Chairwoman Pat Callahan — cheered by the standing room only crowd at the school’s gymnasium, with overflow in the adjacent cafeteria — assured a concerned resident, Fred Schubert, that the cost estimate included $500,000 of contingency funding in case bids came in higher than the actual projected expenses for construction.
Schubert also questioned what would become of the current, dilapidated Town Hall. Selectman Roger Manzolini said it would be sold “as is” or demolished if there were no buyers. Manzolini and other project advocates had pointed out that simply bringing the rapidly deteriorating, century-old Town Hall up to code would cost an estimated $3 million.
The only other resident to raise a question, Robert Harrison, speculated that with an aging population, the spacious school building would become empty at some point if school consolidation gains traction.
Selectman Neal Pilson responded by stressing that young families are moving into town and enrollment by resident students has surged, resulting in less than half the pupils attending from Pittsfield and other communities through school choice. The town is “vibrant” and growing, he said, as the crowd responded with enthusiastic applause and cheers.
Though the meeting started 35 minutes late while long lines of residents checked in to receive ballots and information packets, Town Moderator William E. Martin, assisted by Town Counsel Beth Goodman, presided over a brisk run-through of town spending articles.
Without discussion, voters approved by strong majorities the operating budget of nearly $2.4 million for Fiscal 2022, a modest increase of 1.7 percent over the current year.
The school budget of just under $4 million also sailed through despite a 4 percent increase over this year, caused primarily by legally mandated special education expenses, mostly reimbursed by the state.
Total town spending for all expenses, up by $442,000, comes to a 6 percent increase over the current year. The bottom-line total is $7,660,000, yielding a property tax rate hike estimated at $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The preliminary tax rate of $13.80 represents an 8.6 percent rise over Fiscal 2021, which expires June 30.
Including the tax impact of the Town Center project’s financing, the owner of a median-priced $362,000 house is expected to see an estimated tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year of $398, according to preliminary projections by Finance Committee Chairman Robert Gniadek.
This story will be updated.