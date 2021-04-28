This story has been updated.
PITTSFIELD — The motorcyclist who apparently lost control of his bike Saturday and crashed has been identified. His name had not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that the rider who died was Luiz Paulo, 19, of Pittsfield.
Pittsfield police said last weekend that Paulo died after he crashed just after noon Saturday into a guardrail near the Big Y grocery downtown.
Sgt. Marc Maddalena said in a statement that it appears that Paulo lost control of his motorcycle, a 2017 Kawasaki EX650 model, while traveling north on Government Avenue near 10 Francis St.
Maddalena said Paulo was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation and witnesses are asked to contact Officer David Hallas of the department's Traffic Unit by calling 413-448-9700, Extension 560.
Along with police, the crash, at 12:16 p.m., brought help from the Pittsfield Fire Department and County Ambulance. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to city police.
Traffic was halted on Government Drive for about two hours after the crash Saturday.