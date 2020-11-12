DALTON — Dalton officials opted to close Town Hall and senior center to the public starting Thursday, a day that brought news from state public health officials of eight new COVID-19 cases in the town in the last two weeks.
Town employees remain on the job, however, and can be reached by residents by phone or email during business hours, according to Robert W. Bishop Jr., chair of the Select Board.
The move also affects Dalton’s highway and cemetery department offices.
Due to rising COVID-19 numbers, Dalton’s town clerk has temporarily suspended the issuance of marriage licenses. For information, call 413-684-6111, Extension 14 or 15.
As during the summer, when Dalton offices were also closed, residents can leave payments to the town collector or town treasurer in a dropbox outside Town Hall. For information on making payments, call Extension 21.
While all activities at the senior center are on hold, transportation for “immediate needs” can be arranged by calling 413-684-2000.
The closing does not affect the the police station lobby or Dalton Free Public Library, town officials said.